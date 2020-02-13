ESPNs Bill Connelly has released his annual SP + college football rankings on Thursday.

The SP + are based on recent production, recent recruitment and recent history.

There are many “far too early” top 25 rankings available, but Connelly’s rankings are in-depth and usually the most accurate rankings system we have at this time of year.

It is of course still a bit early to rank teams for 2020 (the spring training has not even started for programs), but at least this gives us a good idea of ​​what we can expect this coming season.

Connelly has the Vols at number 19 in his rankings, which is certainly encouraging.

Tennessee has many recurring pieces in 2020, including their entire offensive line, their best running and major players in the secondary, as well as first-year feel Henry To’o To’o, on its way to becoming an elite SEC linebacker.

The Vols have also recruited very well in recent years and ended up with a top 10 class during the recruitment cycle of 2020.

And of course there is the strong finish of last season. Tennessee has the nation’s second longest active winning streak in six games (behind LSU, which has not lost since the 2018 season).

Connelly also predicts that Tennessee will have a top 10 defense in 2020.

Top 10 projected defenses in 2020, per SP +:

1 UGA (6.4)

2 Oregon (11.8)

3 Auburn (14.2)

4 Wisc (14.3)

5 Ohio St (14.5)

6 Fla (14.5)

7 Tenn (14.8)

8 Bama (15.2)

9 Miami (15.2)

10 Washing (15.2)

Dawgs is going to TERRIFY this year on D. Complete boa constrictor in Bama style.

– Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) February 13, 2020

So that’s the good news.

The bad news, though, is that although Tennessee is expected to be pretty good next season, they have several teams on their schedule that are expected to be just as good or better.

Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma are all in the top 10 of Connelly’s rankings.

Kentucky and South Carolina are not far behind the Vols in the rankings, at numbers 28 and 35 respectively.

There is no doubt that Tennessee will be a lot better in 2020. Returning talent, a second year in Jim Chaney’s violation, and a more experienced head coach will help UT become a better team this season.

But the schedule is not easy. It is possible that the volunteers may be a much better team next season, but see no significant increase in profits. That’s how it goes in the SEC.

Tennessee is not yet an elite. And that means turning off Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, and possibly Oklahoma, might not happen. That does not mean that no progress is being made, it just means that the Vols are not there yet.

Featured image via Douglas DeFelice-VS TODAY Sport