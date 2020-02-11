Advertisement

Theater does not often end up in regular pop culture. But Hamilton was one of the few shows in recent history that appeared everywhere. The musical – which describes the life story of American founder Alexander Hamilton – quickly became one of the most popular stage productions ever. And the maker and star of the show, Lin-Manuel Miranda, became a superstar.

But apart from the tour productions of the show, the Hamilton fan base doesn’t have much new material to chew on. Despite a buzz about a film adaptation of Miranda’s Tony-winning hit, nothing ever came together. Then Disney made an announcement that shocked Hamilton fanatics around the world.

Lin-Manuel Miranda plays his last performance in “Hamilton” Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

The reality of Disney’s upcoming “Hamilton” movie

After a fierce bidding war, Disney secured the film rights – for no less than $ 75 million – to release a Hamilton film. On October 15, 2021, cinema visitors can go to their local theater to see Hamilton on the big screen. Moreover, Miranda and the rest of the original Broadway cast will play the lead in the production.

However, this is not a film adaptation in the traditional sense. Instead, Disney’s Hamilton is a stage show filmed in 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theater in New York. This type of release is of course not unheard of. For example, Fathom Events regularly facilitates the theatrical release of stage productions. But Hamilton is at a different level of fame.

Is this the “Hamilton” release you’ve been waiting for?

Because of Hamilton’s overwhelming success, fans who hear about the Disney movie can make assumptions quickly. The hype for a film adaptation has been coming up for years. And the theater production is certainly ripe for it. But although this release from 2021 is not, it demonstrably presents something that is even better for those who have assisted the show.

Releasing a Broadway musical as a filmed theater performance is not the traditional way to bring a show to cinemas. But Hamilton is not just a show. In fact, theater visitors have seldom triggered such a buzz in recent decades. Tickets for the show on Broadway are still selling insanely well, and the show went on the road in a separate tour production.

Although the public everywhere now has the chance to see Hamilton, that first Broadway cast is over. Or at least until the Disney announcement. Miranda and the company have caused a phenomenon, and this theatrical release offers all Hamilton fans an affordable way to experience the same magic recorded on the cast album.

Now everyone has a chance to see the stage production

Just as Hamilton celebrates the daring spirit of democracy, the upcoming Disney release provides the playing field for fans who have missed the opportunity to see the show’s original cast live. Miranda herself acknowledges that this was always the plan behind filming one of his latest performances in the lead role.

“What I am most excited about is that you all have that friend who has something like:” I saw it with the original cast, “he told Variety shortly before Disney made the announcement.” We steal that bragging of everyone, because you are going to see it all with the original cast. “

The Hamilton producers are probably not quite ready to commit to a film. And when it finally comes together, it probably won’t play the cast that made Hamilton famous. For the time being, cinema visitors hoping that Miranda’s work will receive treatment on the big screen will get their chance.

Director Jon M. Chu’s In the Heights – based on the stage musical of Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes – plays in theaters on 26 June 2020. on October 15, 2021.

