Netflix makes many award-winning television shows, but in 2019 they really surpassed themselves in the film category. Two (technically three) Netflix films earned nominations at the Academy Awards and became one of the studios with the most nominations. This is why the Netflix Oscar victory for Best Documentary and the best supporting actress by Laura Dern are so important for this streaming platform.

Mahershala Ali and Laura Dern, winner of the actress in a supporting role award for “Marriage Story” | Getty Images

Netflix released its original movie, “Marriage Story,” in 2019

Marriage Story turned out to be a milestone for this streaming platform, first enjoying the theatrical run for a month before it premiered on the streaming platform. Although it was only available in selected theaters, the exposure made the Netflix original later a trending topic on Twitter.

Fans responded to everything from the singing of Adam Driver to Laura Dern, who ordered a kale salad, with the actress later becoming the main subject of the Spirit Awards. In addition, Laura Dern from Marriage Story ran away with her very first Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actor category. (She also earned a Golden Globe in the same category.)

“Noah wrote a film about love and about breaking through the name and honor of family and home, and hopefully for all of us, in the name of our planet,” said Laura Dern during her Oscar acceptance speech.

Adam Driver earned a nomination for Best Actor for his role in this film, while he earned the nomination for Best Actress. The director behind Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach, earned the nomination for the best original scenario.

Robert De Niro takes part in a screening of “The Irishman” | David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Netflix

“The Irishman” earned a handful of nominations at the Academy Awards

Netflix premiered with The Irishman in 2019, complete with new anti-aging technology. This film, directed by Martin Scorsese, also enjoyed a short theatrical run before it became available to Netflix subscribers.

Together with Joker and 1917, The Irishman was one of the films with the most nominations on this award show. It earned Academy Award nominations in the categories Best image, Best visual effects, Best costume design, Best supporting role and Best director.

The film did not run away with an Oscar or a Golden Globe, although it also received multiple nominations during that award show. However, that does not make the nominations any less important for Netflix.

“Marriage Story” and “The Irishman” are huge wins for this streaming platform

According to CNET, “Netflix entered the 2020 Oscars ceremony with 24 nominations on its score card – more than any other studio.” These nominations are of course not the first Netflix originals to receive recognition from the award show.

However, this was the first time that a Netflix Original won an Oscar for acting. Netflix and his documentary, American Factory, have won the Oscar for the best feature film. This film told the story of a factory in Ohio reopened by a Chinese billionaire.

Although Netflix has since made a handful of critically acclaimed television programs (Stranger Things, Queer Eye and The Crown to name but a few), this award show illustrates the slow but steady step of the platform in the biggest film price shows.

Netflix originals, including Marriage Story and The Irishman, are available for streaming on this platform.