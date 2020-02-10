Why this W does wonders for trust

Advertisement

It was a bit early in Andy Farrell’s term to speak of a must-win game, but it was difficult to escape the pivotal character of the delicious Six Nations meeting against Wales on Saturday.

With the likelihood of winning an unfortunate Italian team in round four, a win over Wayne Pivac’s men and a return of three home wins would be a very decent start for the former rugby legend.

Wales has proven to be a stubborn opponent lately and is always ready to play against Ireland, especially when Warren Gatland led operations. Much of this was due to historical events surrounding the coach, but from the point of view of the Welsh players, their desire was driven by the feeling of being second class citizens when it came to fighting between our provinces and their regional teams.

Advertisement

What brought Wales into this competition was consistency. The reigning Grand Slam champion and World Cup semi-finalist currently enjoys a higher world ranking than Ireland and was determined to go home again. The fact that Ireland has not beaten a team higher than this in 15 months was an indication of the recent challenges Ireland has overcome.

From an Irish perspective, the driving force behind this game was more internal than the sight of the famous red jersey. Ireland was neglected in a number of areas against the Scots and was lucky enough to be on the run to victory, which was also a catastrophic mistake by Scotland’s captain Stuart Hogg.

After a stuttering start against the Scots, the new skipper Johnny Sexton emphasized the need to get out of the blocks faster before the kick-off. A Hadleigh Parkes attempt less than two minutes after last season’s encounter at the Principality Stadium resulted in Ireland facing a direct battle against the terrible conditions.

With another storm forecast in advance, Ireland had to set the agenda and register points early. The late arrival of Storm Ciara in Dublin helped them. If Ireland wanted to shoot slowly against Scotland, they would follow the words of the captain, who mastered both the territory and the property exceptionally in the opening quarter.

The hallmark of this Irish team, peaking under Joe Schmidt in 2018, was their ability to gain a foothold in the opposition 22 and register points with astonishing consistency. More recently, achieving this level of opportunism has been a challenge, and it seemed that Ireland lost the art of converting pressure into points in the first quarter.

The frequency with which they surrendered property was also of concern.

Ireland conceded a penalty from the first Welsh line scrum meters, followed by breakdown sales, choke tackle sales and the sacking of a 5 meter lineout mouth.

Ireland’s failure to turn its early dominance into a goal was worrying as Wales would play with a strong wind in the second half. The addition of a breakdown service specialist for former Lions captain Sam Warburton to the Welsh trainer ticket was a masterpiece at the time, and Ireland coughed up property in key areas with worrying regularity.

Finally, Larmour’s amazing footwork combined with the very poor Welsh defense involved trying to try Ireland in the 20th minute. The fact that it was created through a variant attack against the standard single-runners that Ireland normally uses near the opposition line – similar to Sexton’s attempt against Scotland – was remarkable, although the launch of three attackers against five defenders wasn’t exactly that new attack was coach Mike Catt would have thought that.

CJ Stander with his daughter Everli and wife Jean-Marie after his husband’s match performance. Picture: Dan Sheridan

Aside from this attempt, the most enjoyable aspect of the Irish opening quarter was the regularity with which the three bottom lights from Jacob Stockdale, Jordan Larmour and Andrew Conway got their hands on the ball. When previewing this game I wanted to see progress along with a winger license to walk around.

The fact that Stockdale had four decent engagements in the first 10 minutes alone, two of which were on the opposite wing, was really encouraging.

In an offensive perspective, Ireland brought with it far more variations than we have seen in some time.

Ten flawless line breaks – Wales only managed two – were proof that Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw regularly found holes in the Welsh midfield.

Henshaw had a blind man to the point where he was knocked out of the game because of a head injury while Aki’s ability to take Ireland over the payline was exhausted.

The dominance of the Irish midfield, combined with the frequency with which the last three goals were scored, can be directly attributed to the fact that the strikers ran a much faster ball after the collapse than in the previous week.

The statistics confirm this, with 60% of their residues taking no more than three seconds. You have achieved nothing comparable against Scotland. The biggest winner here was Conor Murray, who enjoyed an excellent trip.

Ireland’s breakdown assistance improved significantly over the course of the competition when Wales fought for a long time. All of the improvements that have been made in the seven days since the game in Scotland can be attributed to the simple fact that Ireland won the physical battle in the contact zone in this game.

It also helped that Wales was without key personnel. If Gatland was a lucky general, Pivac will lose several high-quality backs before and during this competition. Two of his strongest strikers in Jonathan Davies and Liam Williams are not yet in the championship due to injury. In these circumstances, it was cruel to lose his top scorer before half-time in Josh Adams and Dan Biggar at the start of the second half.

Parkes looked like he would repeat last season’s performance in 53 minutes with a brilliant line, but lost control of grounding. It was the most obvious Wales to emphasize Ireland. That and the Scrum penalty Dave Kilcoyne scored 10 minutes later in Dillon Lewis’s dominance got Ireland going so much that from now on it never looked like losing.

The fact that Farrell has decided to withdraw Sexton and Peter O’Mahony, captain and vice captain, within 70 minutes and put the third new cap of his short reign in Max Deegan is a good sign of the future.

Given that his core leadership group is watching from the sidelines, Farrell will be thrilled that his young charges will have the serenity and conviction necessary to deliver the crucial fourth try and associated bonus point within the remaining minutes. This crowned a really productive and satisfactory performance for the new coaching team.

England’s win over Scotland in terrible conditions at Murrayfield means they are back in the championship race after losing to France on matchday one. Now they are returning to Twickenham for the first time since their appearance in the World Cup final in Japan, making Ireland’s next task even more difficult. That said, a trip to London with two wins in your pocket will do wonders for your confidence.

Why this W does wonders for trust

Advertisement