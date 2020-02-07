Advertisement

It seems that the Tennessee Titans don’t give anyone the title of “defensive coordinator” entering the 2020 season, but deviating from the NFL norm might not be a bad thing.

Or, at least, there is no reason to expect that this will be the case.

It is a unique decision, one that only one other New England NFL team has taken, and one that probably means that head coach Mike Vrabel will call the defensive actions of the Titans in 2020.

But head coach Vrabel deserves no fear or concern as a result of this decision. He has earned himself the benefit of the doubt.

The Titans announced in a press release on Thursday afternoon that, following the recruitment of Jim Haslett as coach of linebackers and Anthony Midget as secondary coach, the coaching staff of the team is “final”.

That seems to imply that the Titans and, more specifically, Vrabel do not hire a defensive coordinator to replace the retired Dean Pees and that they will not give that title to anyone in the house.

Fortunately for the Titans, Vrabel has always made the right choice when it comes to his staff.

GOOD TRACK RECORD

He may have proven to be impulsive when it comes to decisions in the game, such as managing the clock and answering questions such as “should we kick a field goal here?” successful.

The first coach Vrabel called to join his staff when the Titans hired him in January 2018 was Pees, who was a successful coordinator and a beloved figure within the organization during his two years in Tennessee.

His first offensive coordinator choice was reportedly the current Ohio State University head coach Ryan Day, who stayed at OSU after being offered their main job after retiring from Urban Meyer.

Choice No. 2, and the coach that Vrabel could actually hire, was Matt LaFleur, who spent only one season as OC of the Titans before the Packers hired him to become their head coach.

Vrabel replaced LaFleur with Arthur Smith, a hiring company that led the Titans attack to one of the NFL’s best scoring and most efficient units.

The consistent theme of all these examples? Vrabel knows how to make good coaching workers.

This time he hires himself.

If there was someone better suited to the job, Vrabel would undoubtedly hire that person.

CREATOR OF CULTURE

In addition to his impressive two-year track record of hiring coaches, Vrabel deserves the benefit of the doubt because of his ability to create a culture within the Titans organization.

It is no secret that the cultural framework of the team, most of which was introduced by Vrabel, was an important factor behind the Titans’ race to the AFC championship earlier this year.

Vrabel has created a family atmosphere in the building of the Titans. He has created an atmosphere in which honest criticism is encouraged and teammates believe in each other.

To think that Vrabel will be a sort of schematic genius based on the fact that he has established a quality culture would be an exaggerated response, but it would also be an exaggerated response to believe that Vrabel’s decision to call his own number is ridiculous, simply based on the fact that 30 other NFL teams don’t work that way.

Vrabel wanted to make a decision in favor of continuity, and he clearly believed that not calling a true “defensive coordinator” was the best way to achieve that goal.

He knows his team. He knows what his team needs better than anyone else.

Based on his record of service, he deserves the chance to prove that again.

