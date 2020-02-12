Advertisement

Many people and celebrities turned to social media in the moments and days after the horrific death of Kobe Bryant. Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were immediately flooded with messages that captured the world’s reactions to the tragic news.

Most people found comfort and comfort in the trending posts while grieving and grieving over the nine lives that had been lost as a result of the deadly helicopter crash that took place on January 26. However, that was not the case for everyone.

The popular makeup artist Jeffree Star received a lot of kickback as a result of the video he shared after hearing the terrible news.

Jeffree Star | Rosdiana Ciaravolo / Getty Images

Who is Jeffree Star?

Star is an established person when it comes to the world of beauty and makeup. Since the days of Myspace, Star has shared his personality and passion with his followers. His hard work has certainly paid off.

More than 16 million people have subscribed to his YouTube channel. Jeffreestar, the official name of the YouTube channel from Star, has become a staple in the world of vlogging and makeup tutorials. Star’s love of make-up from an early age has stimulated his goals and success in recent years.

At the moments of Star’s career, he investigated the possibility of making music. But that did not go exactly as Star had hoped. Star continues to work on his identity and career in the makeup industry.

Star recently revealed that his relationship with his old friend, Nathan Schwandt, has ended. In typical Star fashion, he has devoted an entire video to debriefing of his fans and followers about the updates of his love life.

Jeffree Star’s reputation as self-centered

It’s no secret that Star has the reputation of being a little self-centered. Often the public will question Star’s intentions to get involved in certain ways.

For example, when YouTube stars Tati Westbrook and James Charles got into a fight, Star took it upon himself to jump into the drama and choose a side. Star is not afraid to use his voice.

Star is known to use social media as an opportunity to cast shadow on celebrities such as Kylie Jenner. From sharing his disappointment about the quality of products to discussing the absurdity of Jenner’s prices, Star has an opinion about it.

Although Nikkie de Jager and Star are friends, Star cannot miss an opportunity without sharing his input and feedback. This became clear with the drama around NikkiTutorial and the makeup brand and company Too Faced.

Why did Jeffree Star’s video about Kobe Bryant’s death rage make so many fans?

Star seems to have a reputation for his selfish tendencies, but that didn’t make people less shocked to see the video he shared with the public after the death of Kobe Bryant.

The video from Star showed the wreck and the environment of the crash on a Snapchat video. Star continues to comment on how he cannot believe that the crash and death of Bryant took place just two miles away from his house.

At this time, Star’s self-centered tendencies sent the public into a frenzy. People started judging Star immediately because he had found a way to make the terrible helicopter crash over himself.

Although everyone processes information and mourns differently, many people shouted out on Twitter for its insensitivity.

In the controversial video, Star addresses the pain and sorrow that Bryant’s family must endure, but it still doesn’t take away his first introduction to the video.

Although behavior and comments of this nature are typical of Star, many people wonder if Star has gone too far with his Snapchat video about Bryant’s death.

