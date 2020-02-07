Advertisement

The 19-year-old Jazz Jennings from TLC’s I Am Jazz went through many ups and downs on her way to her last operation for gender confirmation.

The advocate for trans rights and LGBT influencer first appeared publicly as a trans girl when she was only six years old in an interview with Barbara Walters. After starting puberty blockers on the advice of medical professionals when she was 11, Jazz had her first operation at the bottom in 2018.

The parents of Jazz, Jeanette and Greg Jennings, and her older brothers and sisters, especially the twins Sander and Griffen Jennings, have always been there for her. But after Jazz’s third operation to correct the complications of her previous procedures, Jazz’s parents and her brother Sander said they were more anxious than ever for the safety of the teenage activist at a frightening moment.

In the February 3 episode of I Am Jazz Season 6, “Ex-Factor”, Jazz woke up from her third procedure in New York City. That is the moment when a harrowing moment in her hospital room rattled her entire family.

Jazz Jennings | Paul Zimmerman / Wire Image

The Jazz family was terrified after her third operation

When Jazz woke up after her third gender verification operation (completed by Dr. Marci Bowers and Dr. Jess Ting), she seemed deeply in need. She looked like she had breathing problems and was unable to control her movements, causing her family to panic.

“We need a nurse now!” Jeanette called as she hurried to find help for her daughter.

Jazz’s mother told TLC producers that she had never been so scared of Jazz. “I’m going crazy,” she said. “Does she suffocate? Can she breathe? Can’t she breathe? I never felt that before, where I looked at my child, and I kind of like, “Oh my god.”

Jazz’s 21-year-old brother, Sander, a master’s student in digital strategy at the University of Florida, agreed that the pain of Jazz shocked them all. “Season premiere ended on a crazy cliffhanger,” he tweeted before the second episode. “I promise you that that moment was one of the scariest moments in my life.”

Fortunately a nurse appeared and Jazz calmed something before the doctor arrived. “You breathe too quickly. Are you in pain?” The nurse asked, while Jazz grinned in agreement.

Shortly thereafter, the doctor arrived and gave medication for Jazz’s pain relief.

“I feel a lot better,” said the I Am Jazz star while she was visibly relaxed.

“I am so happy that the doctor has the pain of Jazz under control,” Jeanette told TLC producers, clearly relieved that the worst was over. Yet she wondered what would come. “That really threw us for a loop and that’s over, but we’re going now what?”

The recovery of the young activist was more difficult after her third procedure was more difficult

As Jeanette predicted, the roller coaster of the I Am Jazz star until recovery was far from over. The teenager recovered quickly after her previous two procedures, but the aftermath of her third operation was much more painful.

“She didn’t look like she normally does,” Jazz’s mother admitted. “I really hope that this is not a sign of other strange things that are happening.” She added that her daughter had been “wiped out” and they all hoped that her journey to her last sex verification operation was finally over.

The Jennings family was disappointed with some results

While Dr. Bowers stated that the Jazz operation was successful, the Jennings family did not get everything they hoped for from the third procedure. The results were ultimately mixed, which unfortunately left the door open for another operation in the future.

Yet Dr. Bowers against I Am Jazz producers: “We are very happy with this.” She explained: “We have corrected the scars that were so malforming and we could expose her clitoris.”

While Jazz was examining the results, she seemed relieved that many of the painful complications from her previous procedures had been corrected. “It actually looks like a vulva,” she said, looking at herself with a hand mirror. “So much better.”

Dr. However, Bowers broke the disappointing news that they had not been able to achieve one of the goals of the third Jazz operation. “They were unable to create small labia,” she explained. “That is why we have raised the possibility of a new operation.”

Jeanette admitted that she was worried that this would mean a fourth visit to New York in the future of Jazz. “I kind of agree that they couldn’t make a labia minora,” she admitted.

As it turned out, Jazz went looking for another procedure a month later. Anyway, that’s good, no matter how difficult the journey is. The I Am Jazz star recently shared that she couldn’t be happier with the results of her surgery to confirm her gender and that she felt that her body and mind were finally aligned.

