Peter Weber’s relationships with the remaining four Bachelor’s participants have been pretty solid so far. But his connection with Victoria Fuller asks a lot – especially Hannah Brown – whether it is real or not.

Hannah Brown John Shearer / Wire Image

Although Weber clearly sees a potential future with Fuller, some of us are convinced that Brown does not think this participant is suitable for the pilot.

Although fans can claim that the former bachelor just wants what’s best for her ex, does Brown’s latest Instagram post make us wonder if she’s actually a little jealous of Fuller’s relationship with Weber?

Has Brown’s recent Instagram post proven that she is jealous of Fuller?

There is no doubt that the internet has many opinions about the precursor of Bachelor, Victoria Fuller.

Although fans have not been afraid to share their opinion about this controversial participant, it appears that Hannah Brown has no problems with this either.

During the final episode of The Bachelor, many soon noticed that Brown Fuller seemed to be overshadowing while she shot herself while watching the show.

In the now deleted video that is shared with her Instagram story, Brown is completely submerged in the dramatic group date that Weber had with Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelley Flanagan.

While Brown was getting ready to talk to the camera, she suddenly stopped when she heard Fuller jokingly say, “It’s annoying to be with me.”

After hearing this rule, Brown looked at the camera and low-key shaded Fuller by saying, “Well … you said it.”

Although this is not the first time that a Bachelor’s alum has attracted a current participant in public interest, we can’t help but wonder if Brown’s remark came from jealousy?

Bachelor fans are convinced that Brown still has feelings for Weber

Although nothing has made us believe that Brown is jealous of Fuller so far, it would not be too far-fetched to assume that she has some thoughts about her, especially since she is the participant with whom Weber is most involved.

So far, Fuller has had two one-to-one agreements with the pilot, and although he continues to wonder if she is as involved in their relationship as he is, the connection between them cannot be denied.

Despite the fact that their last few dates are pretty terrible, Weber keeps Fuller close – much to the disappointment of Bachelor Nation.

Because it’s pretty clear that Weber sees his relationship with Fuller go somewhere, we can’t help but wonder if Brown feels like she’s losing him to native Virginia and the other women?

Hannah Brown and Peter Weber | John Fleenor / ABC via Getty Images

As many may recall, Brown previously admitted that she still has strong feelings for Weber during one of the first episodes of his season.

Although they considered trying their love again, Brown and Weber finally decided to rebuild their relationship.

After the exes went their own way, many began to theorize that the former beauty queen will appear in the season finale and be in Weber’s final three.

Although that has yet to be confirmed or denied, Brown recently hinted that something big is in store for the Weber season.

“You have to keep looking. Isn’t that what we have to say? “The Bachelor’s alum in Entertainment Entertainment said tonight in January 2020. When asked if she would return to the Weber season, the former bachelor smiled before saying,” I don’t know. “

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SjRYI4Vvxyw [/ embed]

Brown went on to reveal that despite what goes on, she will always have a special place in her heart for Weber.

“I’m always going to take care of him deeply,” she said.

It’s hard to tell if Brown really wants to meet Weber again or not, but as far as we can see, she keeps a close eye on the women who are still struggling for his heart.