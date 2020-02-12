Advertisement

In the last generation of computers, there has been an explosion of devices that can no longer or do not need to connect to a hard-wired Ethernet connection, and this trend does not indicate the intention to reduce speed. When personal computers first used wireless network cards (NICs), they were almost always the only device on the network. Fast forward to this day, and practically every home has multiple, if not dozen, devices where the devices communicate using radio waves, either over a cellular connection or over a home wireless network with Wi-Fi.

In the PC area, on which this article focuses, there are cellular connections, but almost exclusively in niche roles. Offering a direct cellular connection on the PC has advantages, but the additional recurring costs, especially in North America, mean that most laptop owners use Wi-Fi for network communication.

The term Wi-Fi is ubiquitous these days, but it is based on the Wi-Fi Alliance and the adoption of the IEEE 802.11 standards for local area networks over WLAN. Although the Wi-Fi Alliance recently renamed its standards, Wi-Fi has been named directly based on the 802.11 standards in the past as follows:

WiFi name and performance

designation

Top performance

branding

IEEE

default

1×1

construction

2×2

construction

3×3

construction

Wi-Fi 4

Channel width 20/40 MHz

802.11n

150 Mbit / s

300 Mbit / s

450 Mbit / s

Wi-Fi 5

Channel width 20/40/80 MHz

Optional 160 MHz

802.11ac

433 Mbit / s

867 Mbit / s

867 Mbit / s

1.69 Gbps

1.27 Gbps

2.54 Gbit / s

Wi-Fi 6

Channel width 20/40/80/160 MHz

802.11ax

1201 Mbit / s

2.4 Gbit / s

3.6 Gbps

To simplify branding, the three latest standards, 802.11n, 802.11ac and 802.11ax, have been renamed to Wi-Fi 4, Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6, respectively. In the long run, the new branding should be easier for most people to understand, since bigger means new, although we already have some confusion with Wi-Fi 6E – the 6 GHz band add-on for Wi-Fi 6 – so we will do see how to do that.

One of the many Wi-Fi 6 routers announced at CES 2019 – TPLink AX1800

Nowadays, most households should have at least Wi-Fi 4 or earlier 802.11n. After all, this standard came on the market in 2009. Many will even have Wi-Fi 5 or 802.11ac, which offers some speed upgrades and some optional extra features to support scaling. Wi-Fi 6 or 802.11ax is a very new standard, and by the end of 2019 there weren’t even that many devices that could connect through it. What is this new standard about? Do you really need to upgrade your home network?

This article will help answer these questions and show you how we at AnandTech are switching to Wi-Fi 6 for future reviews.

