Advertisement

Robert Conrad, the gruff, controversial actor who appeared in the hugely popular 1960s television series “Hawaiian Eye”, died

Robert Conrad, the gruff, controversial actor who appeared in the hugely popular 1960s Hawaiian Eye and The Wild, Wild West TV series, died on Saturday. He was 84 years old.

The actor died in Malibu, California from heart failure, family spokesman Jeff Ballard said. A small private service is planned for March 1, at which he would have been 85 years old.

Advertisement

“He lived a wonderfully long life and while the family is saddened by his death, he will live in their hearts forever,” said Ballard.

With his good looks and strong figure, Conrad was an aspiring young actor when he was selected for the lead role in “Hawaiian Eye”. After the show’s debut in 1959, he became a star overnight.

Conrad played Tom Lopaka, a daring private investigator whose partner was Tracy Steele, played by Anthony Eisley. They worked in a fancy office overlooking the pool in a popular Waikiki hotel.

The two private eyes took turns doing simple research with the help of the island’s colorful characters, including a singer named Cricket Blake (Connie Stevens) and a taxi driver with ukulele named Kazuo (Poncie Ponce).

After five seasons with the show, Conrad took on the television fever of the time, the Western era, but with a decidedly different twist.

In “The Wild, Wild West,” which premiered in 1965, he was James T. West, a James Bond-like agent who used innovative tactics and futuristic gadgets (futuristic for the 19th century anyway) to fight bizarre villains , He was skillfully assisted by Ross Martin’s Artemus Gordon, a master of camouflage.

The show ran until 1970.

The series “Baa Baa Black Sheep” followed in 1976 and was based roughly on an autobiography of the Marine Corps Ace and honorary medal recipient Gregory “Pappy” Boyington, who wrote about the fierce airmen he commanded during World War II.

Conrad played Pappy Boyington, so called because he often saved his pilots from severe punishment. He brought his usual intensity into the role and even learned to fly.

The CBS series was played by male viewers, but not so much by women, and was discontinued after the first season. It was revived as “Black Sheep Squadron” in December 1977 after the network’s new shows failed to find an audience. Another season continued.

In the meantime, Conrad has interrupted his long, successful television career with numerous roles in films. After a few small games, his TV fame made him famous, from 1966 with “Young Dillinger”, in which he played Pretty Boy Floyd. Other films included “Murph the Surf”, “The Bandits” (which he also directed), “The Lady in Red” (this time as John Dillinger) and “Wrong Is Right”.

At the same time, he found enough time for arguments.

Throughout Hollywood, Conrad had a reputation for being a tough customer and was sued for fistfights over half a dozen times. He played in a 1999 episode of the television series “Just Shoot Me” and ridiculed his threatening, tough personality. He was also seen in 1970s commercials for Eveready Batteries, with a battery on his shoulder, a menacing look, and the popular slogan, “I dare you to copy it.”

“I’m only 5-foot-8 this morning and weigh only 165 pounds, so I’m not the meanest man in the world,” he told an interviewer in 2008.

“If you treat me well, I’ll treat you better,” he added. “If you’re rude to me, put on your headgear. This is where it comes from.”

His daughter Nancy Conrad, who can be seen in some of his pictures, explained this as follows: “Dad is a hard worker. When people pull their feet, he gets impatient. He starts raging and raging. It takes a while to patiently take him aside and show him why things may not go well. “

He often employed his descendants in his films and television programs.

One example was the “High Mountain Rangers” television series proposed by Conrad in 1988, which ran and directed bankrolls with its own money. He hired sons Shane and Christian as co-stars, daughter Joan as producer and daughter Nancy as caterer. His first wife took care of financial matters.

The show about a group of police officers was filmed in the High Sierra near Lake Tahoe.

Conrad’s later films included “Jingle All The Way” with Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1996 and “Dead Above Ground” in 2002.

He was born on March 1, 1935 in Chicago as Konrad Robert Falkowski. His great-grandfather had emigrated from Germany and his grandfather founded several meat shops in Chicago called Hartman’s.

Conrad moved from one school to the next, leaving his parents’ house at 15 to find a place known only to his girlfriend and great-grandmother, who sometimes fed him.

Conrad was a soccer player at school and the first truck to load. Then he was hired at the age of 18 to drive milk trucks.

He tried boxing and nightclub singing for a while before turning to acting and eventually moving to Hollywood, where he found work as a stuntman.

Instead of flowers, Conrad’s family is asking for donations to the Wounded Warrior Project and The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation

Conrad is survived by eight children and 18 grandchildren.

end of

Advertisement