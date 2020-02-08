Advertisement

Star ‘Wild Wild West’ Robert Conrad died.

The 1960s and 1970s television and film actor died on Saturday of heart failure at his home in Malibu, according to family spokesman Jeff Ballard. Ballard, on behalf of the Conrads, tells TMZ … “He lived a wonderfully long life and while the family is saddened by his death, he will live in their hearts forever.”

Conrad was in its heyday an important star with leading roles in the “WWW” – where he played against the secret service agent Jim West Ross Martin syndicated as Artemus Gordon – and Major Gregory ‘Pappy’ Boyington in ‘Baa Baa Black Sheep’, later as ‘Black Sheep Squadron’.

He was also in “Hawaiian Eye”, “Centennial”, “Assignment: Vienna”, “The DA”, “77 Sunset Strip”, “Mission: Impossible”, “High Mountain Rangers”, “Jesse Hawkes”, “High Sierra Search and Rescue and had short appearances on other hit shows like “Mannix”, “Columbo”, “The Duke”, “JJ” Starbuck, Adam-12, The Gallant Men, Sea Hunt and Maverick among many others.

RC also starred in films and television films such as “Young Dillinger”, “The Bandits”, “DA: Conspiracy to Kill”, “Adventures of Nick Carter”, “The Last Day”, “Sudden Death” and “The Lady in” Red , “Hard Knox”, “Police Story: Gladiator School”, “Jingle All the Way”, “Dead Above Ground” and more.

He survived from his 8 children, whom he shared with two different ex-wives … Joan Kenlay, and LaVelda Fann,

Conrad was 84th RIP

