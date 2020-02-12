Advertisement

Viewers and the cast of Summer House were all shocked to hear that Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke reached the season 4 premiere last week. After Carl Kyle told Cooke that he fingered Lindsay, the whole house knows and Lindsay was addicted when they shared a bed. It seems that much of the season will have revolved around their relationship since that fateful night, but it is still unclear whether Carl and Lindsay Summer House date or not. A recent interview on the Reality Check of People TV seems to confirm that they are – or at least good with people who think they are while the season is going on.

“We’ve come closer and closer over the years, and especially after a few summers ago and then fall, winter, spring, we’ve come ever closer and then we both got divorced at the same time, which I don’t think ever happened,” explained Lindsay on People TV. “But our friendship chemistry is just as clear that I think a lot of people waited a bit for something to happen.”

Carl explained that they would often receive comments on social media asking if they were dating, “And you feel that pressure,” he said. “Then you start looking at each other and you think:” Hmm, maybe you’re right. Maybe we should do that. “”

Advertisement

“And they say you’re dating your best friend,” Carl explained and seemed to confirm that they are really dating to a certain extent. “Usually it goes well.”

Bravo / NBCUniversal / Getty images

The Bravo Summer House page hints that their budding romance (or dalliance, if it turns out to be) will be the focus of season 4, in which Lindsay is described as “more than ever ready to settle down with the man of her dreams “after several flirty, fun summers. The bio specifically mentions Carl as her surprising ‘knight in shining armor’.

Meanwhile, Carl’s bio says he is “at a crossroads” between finding “the perfect woman to settle with” – Lindsay is not mentioned here – and his career goals, a dichotomy that can cause very good drama for the duo as a of them are more invested than the others. We already see that they are not always on the same page in the trailer, because they are humorously asked if they are getting married and Carl quickly answers “No” when Lindsay says “Maybe”.

Fans will have to see how this all works out, because it will probably get pretty messy. Or meant to be? Carl and Lindsay have known each other for four years, and as the cast gets older, it seems that a bit more a steady life is now on the table – and with whom can you arrange better than with your BFF?

Advertisement