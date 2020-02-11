Advertisement

Leaders who believe in hate speech and divisive politics should send a signal because only those who keep their promises are rewarded.

Kolkata: Prime Minister West Bengal Mamata Banerjee described the BJP’s miserable performance in the Delhi parliamentary elections as a “reasonable response” to its atrocities against students and women who protested the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population register (NPR) in the capital.

The head of the Trinamul Congress called her counterpart in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and congratulated him on the hat trick of Aam Aadmi Party’s victory. The same result would come out of the state assembly polls next year.

At a Trinamul workers’ conference in Satighat, Bankura, Ms. Banerjee said: “The BJP has caused atrocities against students and women in Delhi. In return, it received an appropriate response from the Delhi Assembly polls. The politics of hatred didn’t work this time. It is a victory for the people and their democracy. I congratulate the Delhi people. “

She added: “I also called Mr. Kejriwal and congratulated him. The BJP becomes stateless. It disappears everywhere. It will be the same fate if we perform the last rites in the West Bengal Assembly elections next year. Only the development work will endure and not the CAA or NRC or NPR. “

When she turned to the BJP, she had previously tweeted: “Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty, who is ready to win # DelhiElection2020 with another big bang. Managers who believe in hate speech and divisive politics should send a signal because only those who keep their promises will be rewarded. “

