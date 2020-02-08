Advertisement

The rap scene in the UK is flourishing, but some acts stand out more than others. Wiley, Stormzy and Lady Leshurr all kill it, but IMO the man of the minute is Dave. So I want to know if Dave will tour the UK in 2020 and, more importantly, where to get tickets?

I approached Dave’s representatives for their comments on this and will notify you as soon as possible if there is an update. However, I am sorry to say that, according to all sources, it seems as if 2020 is not the year to see Dave on tour.

Dave (full name David Orobosa Omoregi) released his debut album Psychodrama in March 2019, which went straight to the top of the charts. According to the BBC, the album with 11 songs was inspired by the life sentence of his brother in prison, in which he spoke about the impact of such a conviction. Dave spoke to Miranda Sawyer before the observer and said, “I never want to sound like I’m talking about prison and I’m crying or dreamer.” He added: “But it was definitely a huge knock-on effect for all of us. It was a tough journey for all involved.”

Not satisfied with mere chart and award success (he has won the Mercury Prize and an Ivor Novello Award) Dave’s has also put his nose into the acting world, recently in the lead role in Netflix hit Top Boy. The rapper told Sawyer what it was like to stick to the film schedule, which he thought was a major adjustment. “If you’re late, there are people to whom you answer. It’s like you’re back in school,” he said.

Everyone has * seen * that Glastonbury. Dave went viral when he pulled a teenager to the stage to perform next to him. Alex Mann performed a lyrics-perfect rendition of “Thiago Silva” alongside his hero in perhaps one of the most adorable fan / star interactions ever.

Undoubtedly, the best is yet to come for Dave and I hope he starts a British tour soon. View this space.

