After sneaking around, Sam and Jason think they have found the ally they need to take down Peter. On the episode of ‘General Hospital’ on Tuesday 11 February, the couple learns new information about Peter who can lead them on a wild goose hunt.

In the promotional video for the ABC soap, Finn (Michael Easton) tells Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason (Steve Burton) that he will give them the information about Peter (Wes Ramsey). ‘General hospital’ spoilers reveal that Sam and Jason meet illegally.

According to her conditional conditions, Sam must stay away from Jason unless it is a legal matter with the authorities or when their lawyers are present. However, the couple managed to come up with creative ways to see each other.

In the previous episode, Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) met Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Peter on the Metro Court and told them he would go back to Port Charles. However, the conversation turned into an interrogation when Spinelli began to ask if Peter has really changed for the better.

Peter insisted that he do his best to prevent him from repeating the past and told the story of what brought him to the PC. Peter eventually went to work and both Maxie and Spinelli agreed that Peter’s story was full of holes.

Despite his dark past, Maxie wanted Spinelli to fire Peter, but her ex seemed determined to show her the truth about her beauty.

Spinelli has committed to helping Sam and Jason unmask the truth about Peter, but will Finn make them all fail?

“GH” spoilers reveal that Finn is committed to the woman he loves. Finn knows that Peter has a shady past, but is willing to protect him to save Anna (Finola Hughes) from a broken heart.

Finn is also aware that Sam and Jason Robert (Tristan Rogers) must provide evidence against Peter if they want to be together without jeopardizing her freedom. Will Finn give the pair of false information to prevent Anna from losing Peter?

‘General hospital’ is broadcast during the week at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.

Jason (Steve Burton) is determined to track down Sam (Kelly Monaco) at “General Hospital.” The actors are depicted in a scene from a previous episode. Photo: ABC

.

