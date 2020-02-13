It’s hard to imagine anyone stealing Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) from Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) after watching a million times To All the Boys I Loved Before – but John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher) may be the one who should do it in PS I still love you. The sequel to the successful Netflix film will be released on Wednesday, February 12. And of course fans get nervous to see who comes together. So does Lara Jean end up with Peter or John in the To All the Boys series? This is what we know.

(Spoiler alert: To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you.)

Will Lara Jean end up with John Ambrose or Peter Kavinsky in “P.S. I love you’?

Throughout To All the Boys: P. I Love You, Lara Jean has a choice to make – Peter or John. At the start of the film everything is fine. Lara Jean and Peter are at the start of their new – and real – relationship. The decision, however, becomes unclear as soon as John – who moved when they were children – returns to Lara Jean’s life.

By coincidence, both Lara Jean and John sign up as a volunteer at Belleview, a retirement home. They reconnect and recall memories of their past as they get to know each other in the present. In the meantime, Lara Jean and Peter seem to be disconnecting.

From the beginning, Lara Jean is uncertain about Peter’s earlier relationship with Gen (Emilija Baranac) – Peter’s ex-girlfriend and Lara Jean’s best friend. Lara Jean constantly compares her relationship with that of Gen and Peter. She also grows closer to John and does not tell him about dating Peter. But when the truth becomes known, both parties say they hurt and try to get ahead.

Jordan Fisher and Lana Condor as John Ambrose McClaren and Lara Jean in “To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you” Netflix / Bettina Strauss

But later it gets worse. Chris (Madeleine Arthur) sees Peter and Gen hug each other. Then Peter admits that he knew that Gen had taken the video of them together in the bubble bath because he was waiting for his ex that night – not for Lara Jean. Peter also explains that he has been in conversation with Gen. So Lara Jean broke up with Peter.

Eventually Lara Jean’s heartache leads her to a conversation with General Lara Jean admits her insecurities. Meanwhile, Gen confirms that she spoke to Peter because her parents are getting divorced and her ex is understanding the situation. She also shares that Peter is only thinking of Lara Jean.

Towards the end of P. I Love You, Lara Jean gets her fairytale moment with John. At Belleview, the two friends share a series of fun moments together. They dance, talk and make snow angels out – it’s easy. Then Lara kisses Jean and John.

The intimate moment could have shown that Lara Jean and John come together. However, the kiss made one thing clear to Lara Jean – she wants Peter. John understands and lets her go. Lara Jean leaves the retirement home. But Peter is already there because he knows she doesn’t like to ride in the snow.

Lara Jean and Peter finally exchange “I love you’s” and share a kiss. They end together at the end of the sequel – but it is not over yet. To All the Boys receives a third film.

With whom does Lara Jean end up in the books?

Prior to the To All the Boys: P. I Still Love You release date, Netflix announced that the third film – Always And Forever, Lara Jean – is already underway. The filming for To All the Boys 3 ended in September 2019. That’s why fans can expect the next episode somewhere in the near future.

Nevertheless, all three books in the series created by Jenny Han are already flourishing in our world. So if Netflix chooses to follow the story of the original story, we know who Lara Jean ends up with. And it’s not really a surprise.

In the last book of the trilogy, Peter and Lara Jean struggle with their relationship when things start to get real about the future. It is the last year and both parties are thinking after graduating from college.

Peter and Lara Jean apply for their relationship at the same school. But when Peter receives a lacrosse grant, Lara Jean does not come in. Meanwhile, Lara Jean applies to other schools and eventually she is accepted for both. That said, one is off and one is closer to Peter. And in a series of events she loves the school that is further away.

Unknown to Lara Jean, Peter wants to transfer to Lara Jean’s college so they can be together. So then Peter’s mother asks Lara Jean to think about breaking up with her son. Later, Lara Jean became intoxicated and broke up with Peter. But their split of course is short-lived.

Peter appears and talks to Lara Jean. They both love each other and want to continue dating even if they are separated remotely. And ultimately Lara Jean and Peter stay together.

Will Jordan Fisher return as John Ambrose McClaren in “To All the Boys 3”?

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0iuXwdv6Z4M (/ embed)

Now it is possible that To All the Boys 3 will deviate from the books and bring Fisher back as John for the third film.

“I think there’s always room for Jordan Fisher,” Condor Entertainment told Tonight when asked about John’s potential return.

Meanwhile, Fisher could not confirm or deny his appearance in the latest film.

“We’ll have to see,” Fisher said. “The third film has already been filmed and I, Jordan Fisher, cannot confirm John Ambrose’s involvement in the third film.”

Yet Condor promised that To All the Boys 3 would focus primarily on Peter and Lara Jean while trying to navigate their plans for the future.

“Much of the third film is university-based,” Condor said. “We are tackling more lifelike because there really is no distraction. It’s just him and me, and (we) sort it out. “

