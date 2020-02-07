Advertisement

Spoilers ahead for Locke & Key season 1. By the end of the first season of Locke & Key, the Locke children and their friends are unknowingly in their own checkmate. Not only is the demon Dodge still alive, but they have disguised themselves as Gabe, are in possession of various keys, and now they have another ally in Eden. Meanwhile, Ellie, the only adult who really knows what’s going on, is trapped in another realm behind the Black Door. It is nothing less than a catastrophe, and there are also a number of lingering questions that Locke & Key Season 2 must answer. It is not yet confirmed when the show returns, but executive producer Carlton Cuse is apparently already working on the scripts.

“We are writing Season 2, even though it is not illuminated in green. We are working in a room,” Cuse told GameSpot. Cuse noted that the show is already “deviating from the comics” and becoming “something else”, so it’s hard to tell where the story can go in a potential season 2. But here are all the loose ends that the show must tie up should it return.

What will happen to Ellie?

It is revealed late in the season that Ellie is the person who really set everything in motion: she is the one who accidentally summoned Dodge, the demon who owned her boyfriend in high school, who offered Dodge a gateway to Sam Lesser to convince Rendell Locke to be murdered. Ellie is the only adult who has been left out of the original Rendell group and can tell the Locke children about the mysteries of Key House, but in the final of season 1 the teens throw her behind the Black Door and think she is Dodge (because the demon has the Identity Key to transform her into her female form).

Advertisement

What is happening with Ellie? In the comics, the Black Door leads to an alternative universe full of demons. Is Ellie just dead then? Why didn’t she shout “It’s me, Ellie” instead of just “No” at the end?

Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix

Where is the Anywhere Key?

This is a pretty fantastic poor supervision on the part of the kids, but why didn’t they check if Ellie-as-Dodge had the Anywhere and Head Keys with them before they just threw her into the void? (They also ignore that fake Dodge misses the Shadow Crown completely.) Shouldn’t that have sounded alarm bells for them?

At this point we must assume that Gabe has the Anywhere, Head, Shadow and Echo Keys.

What does Gabe want?

In retrospect, it should have been a red flag that made Gabe so curious about the keys. In the final moments of season 1, it is revealed that Dodge has been acting on both Lucas and Gabe all this time – and who really knows who else. Now Dodge has another ally in Eden, but it is not clear what they actually want. Do they only want the keys? Perhaps to punish the Lockes, or to release more demons into the physical world?

Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix

Why does Ellie remember, but not Nina?

A strange detail that is somewhat inexplicable in Locke & Key is that adults cannot remember seeing magic, even after a few seconds. In the comics it is because no one over the age of 18 can remember magic, but in the show it almost seems as if something more is going on. What did Ellie do to remember? And why can Nina only remember when she is drunk? Hopefully the show finds out how you can put Nina without a bottle in your lap, because “alcohol makes you magical” seems like a pretty bad message in a show that is otherwise aimed at the teenager.

Will Duncan ever remember?

Now that Ellie is gone for the time being, it seems that Uncle Duncan of Lockes is the only one who could help the children in their key search, because he apparently used the keys next to Rendell. Is there really no way to give Duncan his memories back? If they let him open the pots, what’s the worst that can happen?

How many keys are there?

The children end the season in a very bad place and to fight in both Gabe and Eden in season 2 they definitely need more keys. How many more are there? In the comics there are more than 30, but it is not clear whether that will be the same as the show, because some keys have already changed somewhat compared to their counterparts in comic books.

Where’s Kinsey’s Fear?

By the end of the season, Kinsey realizes that anxiety is a little important if you don’t want to make terribly reckless decisions, but without the Head Key, she won’t be able to get fear back into her mind. Fear may not be dead, but are they really just going to run a fierce-looking Kinsey through the city while they all have a cozy family dinner together?

Advertisement