There are many changes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But we also hope that an old character, Mordo, will pop up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After all, he is already set up as a villain. Will he come back? This is what we know.

Chiwetel Ejiofor is Mordo in “Doctor Strange”

Benedict Cumberbatch and Chiwetel Ejiofor on the set "Doctor Strange"

As a refresher course, this is what happens in Doctor Strange. The titular character is directed by Jonathan Pangborn, a paraplegic who is able to walk thanks to the teachings of the Ancient, to study under her as well as Mordo, another Master of the Mystical Arts. Together they learn Strange.

But there are differences of opinion between the wizards. Mordo strictly follows the rules, while Strange has to break them to defeat Dormammu. This forces him to leave Kamar-Taj and his chosen path.

The post-credits scene made him a bad guy

In the second scene of the final credit, Mordo arrives in the Pangborn workshop and says that “he has been away for many months.” Stealing power, spoiling nature. ”

Pangborn argues with him, but then falls to the floor while Mordo takes over his powers. Mordo says, “I see what’s wrong with the world: too many wizards.” You can view the scene completely above.

Mordo is a villain in the comics

As you can see, Mordo is clearly set on a villain for Doctor Strange. This is appropriate, because he is an opponent of the hero in the comics. According to Den of Geek, he first appeared in Strange Tales # 111, an early adventure by Doctor Strange’s.

Like the film, Mordo is someone with the same skills as Strange, but he uses them for evil instead of good. He was trained by the Elder, but had a dark past and turned against the powerful being. Mordo also got more power from Dormammu at some point.

Reportedly Ejiofor returns for the follow-up ‘Doctor Strange’

We have waited a long time to see the return on investment with Mordo. After Doctor Strange, there was little word about a sequel for some time, as the character was integrated into the rest of the MCU with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. But now that the Infinity Saga is over, it’s time for a sequel.

Doctor Strange at the Multiverse of Madness was announced in San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019. The film appears on May 7, 2021. And Ejiofor is expected to play his role again as Mordo alongside Cumberbatch, Wong and Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch.

Who else could play a villain in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”?

Speaking of Wanda Maximoff, there are rumors that she will be a villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. First, she will be featured in the upcoming Disney + series, WandaVision. And although we do not yet know how one of these characters will work together, when Doctor Strange takes on both Scarlet Witch and Mordo, he has a lot to do in this new film.