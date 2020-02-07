Advertisement

It’s only February, but Niall Horan has already promised “2020 will be a fun year for us”. Sounds promising – after all, he has been busy. Fresh after the release of the new single “No Judgment”, the former One Directioner announced that his second album Heartbreak Weather will be released on March 13 this year. Earlier today on Instagram, the singer-songwriter also unveiled his edgy new album art to a choir of enthusiastic fans. Does this mean that our favorite former boy band member (well … at least today) will travel through the UK in 2020?

With three new releases (“Nice To Meet Ya”, “No Judgment” and “Put A Little Love On Me”) and a brand new album to promote, all signs point to a tour on British soil. There is currently no news, but watch this space and I will update you if I know more.

For now, the Irish singer has dedicated to a two-month American tour in April and May this year. The “Nice To Meet Ya” tour also features Lewis Capaldi who admits that it will be “a laugh”.

Advertisement

The new music and American tour comes after a two-year break. Niall released his first album Flicker in 2017 and it was positively received (more than four billion streams). Yet the 26-year-old has even higher expectations for his upcoming release.

In conversation with Billboard, Horan says that we can expect some up-tempo tracks in addition to the usual pop-ballad numbers on Heartbreak Weather:

“The album is nice. There are some very sad moments, but for the most part it is a nice album. There are some nice melodies, some cool guitar riffs. I think my fans will enjoy it. It’s the next step from Flicker, it doesn’t feel too crazy. “

Niall says that recording the album helped with his recent heartbreak. Reportedly, the singer broke up last year with actress Hailee Steinfield.

“Breaking a broken heart helped write the ballads, even some of the happy songs – the sad songs that are sometimes dressed as happy songs,” he told Billboard on February 2, 2020.

Anyway, Niall says he “had the time of my life” to make new music. He also urged fans to “GET READY!” Let’s hope he means for a concert tour in the UK.

Advertisement