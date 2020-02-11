Advertisement

We are just a few weeks away from season 24 of Final The Bachelor and yet nobody knows how the Peter Weber season will end. Although almost every other season is spoiled, fans have no choice but to wait and find out what happens.

Because of this very unusual situation, fan theories have completely blown up the internet, while viewers are trying to figure out why the end of this season was so quiet.

Advertisement

An important theory that swims around is that Peter does not end with a girl from his season – or Hannah Brown by the way – but his producer Julie LaPlaca.

The couple not only spent New Year’s Eve together, but according to a reddit thread and Instagram, she recently spent a lot of time with the 28-year-old’s family.

Now, ABC performer Robert Mills was frankly asked about the rumors in a recent interview with Entertainment tonightand he did not exactly deny them. “Well, I hate getting in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny that he’s going to end up with a producer! I don’t know how we’ll ever surpass that! But it’s crazy,” said he.

“What we have seen over the years about the final is that the” final “is really that night when the show goes live. There is a lot of craziness, it is a roller coaster, but I would even say that the roller coaster did not end and only after After the last rose.“

Unfortunately for fans of this theory, Bachelor education spoiler expert Reality Steve shot the rumors in a recent tweet.

Go make this as simple as possible for everyone, because it is everything that I am asked now: it is waste, there is absolutely nothing wrong, it makes no sense and people desperately grab at straws, because the end is not yet known.

Hope everything clarifies. https://t.co/ZFjdFSDJSz

– RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) 8 February 2020

“Go make this as simple as possible for everyone, because it is all I am asked now: it is waste, there is absolutely nothing wrong, it makes no sense and people are desperately grabbing straw, because the end is not yet known ,” he wrote.

How do you think Peter’s season will end? Do you think he’s going to choose someone? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments!

The bachelor, Monday, 8 / 7c, ABC

Advertisement