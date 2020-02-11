Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be forced to return to the UK in the near future. The couple enjoyed their time outside the royal spotlight, but sources maintain that Queen Elizabeth wants them to return home for a final event. Will Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meet Queen Elizabeth’s final demand before Megxit becomes official?

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images

In the life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside the royal

family

After their departure in January, Harry and Meghan announce

have been kept out of the spotlight. That changed in February when the duke and

Duchess of Sussex attended a summit in Miami.

The event was the first engagement of Harry and Meghan since she

announced their exit. Harry spoke at the top and was reportedly paid

nice for his presence.

As part of their exit plan – announced by Queen Elizabeth – Harry and Meghan are planning to become financially free from the monarchy. Exactly how they achieve that freedom is not yet known, but it seems that booking corporate events can be a way to make money.

The two have been staying in Canada for a few weeks, albeit

it is unclear where they are going. A lot has been said about it

buy a house in Los Angeles, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

However, we know that Harry and Meghan intend to split them

time between the UK and North America. But before they settled in it

another country, Queen Elizabeth reportedly wants to return to the UK.

Queen Elizabeth wants Harry and Meghan to attend this event

While Harry and Meghan have enjoyed their time away from it

the royal spotlight, sources say that Queen Elizabeth wants to bring them back

to the UK next month.

According to Express

Her Majesty has asked Harry and Meghan to return to the Commonwealth

Service early March. The event is held annually

Westminster abbey.

Commonwealth leaders, such as Canada, attend the event,

making it an ideal engagement for Harry and Meghan. The two have not

confirmed that they will return home for the event, but it is expected

to show up.

If they go to the event, they are likely to rub elbows with Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are also expected to be engaged. The appearance would probably also be their last before Megxit becomes official.

What about Princess Beatrice’s wedding?

Apart from the Commonwealth Service, there is another royal event that Harry and Meghan could attend in the near future. Princess Beatrice will exchange vows with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29, and chances are that Harry and Meghan will be invited to the event.

Beatrice and Mozzi are holding the wedding in Chapel Royal,

and the reception will take place at Buckingham Palace. Queen Elizabeth has

confirmed that she will attend the reception.

Harry and Meghan said nothing about Beatrice’s wedding,

but it is possible that their son, Archie Harrison, plays a small role in the

ceremony.

The palace has recently confirmed the upcoming marriages of Beatrice,

notes that the reception will be a private event in the Queen’s gardens

Elizabeth’s main house Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry talks about Megxit

Although the duke and duchess of Sussex have remained calm

Harry has reportedly talked about his decision to leave the kingdom in recent weeks

family at the top in Miami.

Harry is said to have revealed that Megxit has been very difficult for him and Meghan, although he does not regret the decision to renounce the royal family. At the end of the day, Harry does not want his son to grow up in such an environment.

Insiders also claim that Harry revealed that he is still dealing

with losing his mother, Princess Diana, and has been in therapy to help

dealing with mental problems.

“Harry spoke about mental health and how he was in it

therapy for the past few years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his

mother, “a shared resource. “He spoke about how the events of his childhood

influenced him and that he spoke with a mental health professional. “

Megxit is expected to become official this spring. Because she

step down as senior members of the royal family, Harry and Meghan will do that

lose their HRH titles, according to Queen’s official announcement

Elizabeth. They are also expected to pay back the money that was used to

Frogmore Cottage renovate.

