The Bold and the Beautiful’s Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) doesn’t have a great 2020! She was dumped for the second time by Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and faces challenges at Forrester Creations in her role as a designer. But these problems are nothing compared to the tragic medical diagnosis she received from Dr. Escobar in the February 10 episode. It is unclear what Sally has – or if this is a definitive fate – but viewers know one thing for sure: Sally is a fighter!

Secrets are hard to keep, but Sally does her best to prevent Wyatt from discovering her news. After all, the last thing she wants is his pity. In the meantime, Sally leans on an unexpected ally – Katie (Heather Tom) – trying to process how she can play this worthless hand life.

Read on to get insights from Hope, who received some good news off-screen this year when she won Best Acting in a Game at the New York Video Game Awards for her role as Jesse Faden in Control.

What did you think when you heard that Sally would get this diagnosis?

Courtney Hope: As an actor, I thought this is what I live for. I was excited to hear that Sally would dig more into who she is and see where that could go. I don’t want anything to happen to Sally because she’s so young and has so many hopes and dreams. I’ve never done such a story. I’m excited to see what’s going to happen.

There was a creative choice on behalf of the show where Sally heard her diagnosis, but the audience didn’t.

It is a double-edged sword. I understand why (the specific state of Sally) is not given a name, but I see both reasons for doing this. Selfishly, as an artist, I wanted to drop my teeth and be in favor of it, but I respect the decision not to. You want people to have hope and positivity. Ultimately, this story is about the fight that Sally faces. She wonders: “Do you take the reins and continue? Or do you just cash in your chips?”

The audience that doesn’t hear what Sally actually has leaves things … open.

Absolutely. If you give someone a terminal illness, it is by definition terminal and you cannot come back to that. You already have a foot in the grave.

Katie has been a rock for Sally. How would you describe their relationship before this storyline?

They didn’t have such a good relationship yet. We are both exes of Wyatt; that was our dynamic. We would see each other on vacation or on Forrester, but we have never had major conflicts. Sally knows the history of Katie and Katie knows the history of Sally. They are both very strong characters and I think Katie is the perfect person to be there for Sally because she has experienced everything medically. It is a blessing that Katie was there when Sally went through this. I don’t think anyone else could have held her hand like Katie.

I suppose Sally doesn’t want Wyatt to know, because A) she doesn’t want him to feel sad, and B) he doesn’t want his pity.

Pity has something to do with it. Sally is so strong. But she has now been abandoned twice by Wyatt. The last thing she wants is that he is with her because (he thinks) she is dying. The feelings would not be authentic. She does not want Wyatt if he will be alone with her because this would be her last wish. As soon as someone knows something has been determined, it becomes more difficult to block it because the other person is talking about you and trying to help you. Sally wants to block it so that she can focus her attention on other things in life. She wants to mask her fear.

There are many directions in which this can go, depending on who finds out – and when.

Yes. Everyone has a secret at some point in their life. Different circumstances, especially death, wake people up in different ways.

Sally wants to keep this as private as possible, but chances are, unless a padlock is placed on the door of Eric’s (John McCook) office in Forrester, this news will be bugged!

(Laughs) Everyone (in our show) likes to listen!

What did you think of Sally Wyatt recently calling “Liam” (Scott Clifton)? A while ago you and Scott had something very beautiful on the screen, but it was broken.

When I read that I thought, “What’s the matter here?” Sally really respects Liam in many ways. She takes care of him. He was really there for her at a time when she needed a friend. He embodied what she wanted in a man. She enjoys Liam as a friend. It was a fair slip when Sally Wyatt mentioned the name of his brother. The fact that she doesn’t feel well and that her mind is everywhere (contributed to that). Liam was in her mind. It touched a nerve because of the history of Wyatt with his brother. It was definitely an accident on her part.

Have you chosen Sally’s disease more specifically, even though it is not mentioned?

Yes. I did that. I want to make authentic portraits (state of Sally) and make progress. I spoke to Brad (Bell, executive producer / lead writer) about possible symptoms and what they could be. That is what is in the back of my mind and it is what I have played. It gives me something to go to. I want to be able to follow and look up something. I like research! That was something that I only did to have in my back pocket.

Congratulations on your recent prize for playing Jesse Faden in the video game Control. Are soap fans and video game programs comparable?

Thank you. Yes, the fans are just as committed. Some fans of the game industry actually look at B&B. They said to me, “You’re in my show!” It’s the same with (B&B fans). Some will say that their husband or son plays Control. They both have such a loyal and dedicated audience. If you are working on a soap, you are in people’s homes every day or every week. They spend time with you. It is similar to a video game. Many fans can spend hours on a game, depending on the sequel. I love both worlds and I would like to see them clash.

Have you ever seen the deceased great Darlene Conley (ex-Sally), who played the great aunt of your character?

Oh yeah. I mainly did that before I worked on the show for the first time. The producers had sent me things and I searched online for some of my own research. I wanted to do that because I play her big niece. There are bloodlines there and characteristics and traits in her that I wanted to see. I wanted to draw from that and see how they turned into what I can create. Sally seemed much more naive than she is now. (Darlene’s Sally) was bigger than life and (Darlene) seemed really a great person. I know she was a great actress.

Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS

