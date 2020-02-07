Advertisement

No party playlist is complete without a song or two from the legendary rapper Sean Paul. If you don’t scream, “I have the right temperature to protect you from the storm” at the top of your lungs with your friends at 1 AM, frankly, why even have a party? And as if we were not jealous enough, there is now news that the Love Island villa in South Africa will have its own Sean Paul concert. If you want, this is what we know about whether Sean Paul will travel through the UK in 2020.

Well, boys, I have good news and I have bad news.

The good news is that Paul is playing in the UK this year. The bad news? We will have to wait until the summer to see him. As The List reports, Sean Paul will be headliner for Strawberries & Creem Festival in Cambridge on June 20. Tickets are still available for the one-day event, so pick them up while you can.

In the meantime, the only program the artist has in his agenda (apart from his South African set) seems to be one in Orlando, Florida. Hardcore punches with a lot of money still have time to buy plane tickets, but for the rest of us we have to wait. I contacted Paul’s British representative to see if there is any news on the horizon. View this space.

Paul’s appearance on Love Island follows the very successful and nostalgic performance of Craig David in last year’s series. Last year there was a huge buzz around the episode, with memes immediately engulfing the internet. The set made the former participant Anton Danyluk famous. (That was perfectly understandable under the circumstances. It is Craig David for crying out loud.)

After all the tears – both happy and sad – during the dramatic episode of Casa Amor last night, let’s hope that Paul’s performance can bring a few smiles to the villa. Lord knows they need them. (Stay strong, Shaughna!)

