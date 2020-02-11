Advertisement

Will there soon be a big change in the personal life of Shaun (Freddie Highmore) on The Good Doctor?

The photos and synopses for the next two episodes, “Unsaid,” and “Autopsy,” suggest that this may be the case. From what will certainly be an uncomfortable double date to “an emotional confession,” we can’t help but wonder if Carly (Jasika Nicole) or Lea’s (Paige Spara) relationship with Shaun will be the same by the end of February 24 hour.

First in “Unspoken”, anyone can be doubtful, but Shaun’s hopeful Carly is fine with his friendship with Lea. (One of the patients is also a young boy who does not have a fully formed trachea and is unable to speak, but may be the right candidate for an experimental procedure.)

Then in “Autopsy”, when Shaun makes an emotional confession, the result may not be as desired. (Also, Shaun’s obsession with autopsy on a Jane Doe challenges his relationships in the hospital, and Claire, Morgan, and Marcus’s patient have a mysterious split personality disorder.)

The Good Doctor, Monday, 10 / 9c, ABC

