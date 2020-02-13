Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has managed to get an interesting mix of stars on board for his next title, Atrangi Re. He will feature Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in never-before-seen avatars. Interestingly, the film that reunites Dhanush and Aanand after their 2013 hit Raanjhanaa will play Akshay in a special role.

While talking about this film, Aanand said that the subject of the film cannot be summarized in any genre. “All three characters are weird and it’s their emotional journey. I’m always looking for partners who are as emotionally moved as I am with the story. All three are like this. Each character in this film has its own characteristics. I will use them on an invisible one Keep it, “said Rai.

According to the team, Atrangi Re will hit the ground in March. It is first filmed in Bihar and then transferred to Madurai. Atrangi Re was written by Himanshu Sharma, the winner of the National Award, and none other than AR Rahman will set the music to it. The film is a joint production by Color Yellow Productions, T Series and Cape Of Good Films.