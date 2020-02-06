Advertisement

After a rough break, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) finds a new goal in Birds of Prey. For the first time we see Quinn as a single, independent woman – not just the Joker’s sidekick. But because the film focuses on the better half of the notorious ride or the Suicide Squad couple, does it make sense that the Joker is in Birds of Prey? But the answer is right there in the subtitle of the film: “and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.” This time Harley has a girl’s night, no boyfriends allowed.

The film starts immediately after Quinn and Mr. J separate, making DC fans think there might be a glimpse of the Joker. Or at least a flashback of the fight that eventually stopped them.

But Robbie confirmed that there is no Prince of Crime clown in the film. Speaking to Variety, she set the record straight and said that Leto’s incarnation of the Joker does not appear even in a cameo. And when it comes to other versions of the Joker that may pop up, the more serious version of Phoenix just wouldn’t fit. “I feel that Joker was much more grounded. Ours is different. It is elevated,” says Robbie.

Advertisement

This puts an official nix on the scenes shown in unofficial set photos made by JustJared, with a silhouette of the Joker kicking Harley out of their house. Even if the scene was recorded, it is apparently not in the last movie.

KinoCheck International on YouTube

It certainly wasn’t in the original incarnation of the film either. Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson told Variety that she deliberately wanted the focus to remain on Quinn, the character she loved most. Asked if film fans can handle Quinn solo, Hodson noted that this has been the accepted case with comics for a while now, and that “(Quinn) is such a cool, bold, fun, great character. It must be in someone’s shadow. So me I’m excited to see Harley stand alone and be her own thing. ”

And given the nature of the relationship between Harley and the Joker, it’s understandable that fans think the Joker would appear. Which Robbie sees a fascinating shortcoming of her character. “It’s so hard. She’s more Courtney Love this time than Debbie Harry,” says Empire about Quinn’s reaction to the breakup. “She says,” I’m single, I don’t need him, fuck that guy. “But if the Joker were to text her,” You? “She would run.

If DC fans want to catch the Joker, Birds of Prey is not the movie to do this. But if you want to see an amazing re-image of the comic book genre – where women from all walks of life are forbidden together to save the day – make sure you buy a ticket.

Advertisement