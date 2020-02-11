Advertisement

They had already found their plans to separate and keep John and Marlena from themselves, had gone wrong, and now more setbacks will continue to threaten everything that Princess Gina and Stefano have done on the February 11 episode of “Days of Our Lives” . “

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Rafe (Galen Gering) not only discovered the truth that Hope (Kristian Alfonso) was brainwashed again to be Princess Gina, but Stefano’s (Stephen Nicholls) tried to seduce Marlena (Deidre Hall) John (Drake Hogestyn) was also died when it became clear that she was really Hattie (also Hall). Now, with Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Kate Mansi) also discovering the secret cave and the fact that Stefano is Steve, everything has become confused and both will be forced to take more drastic measures because their secrets are exposed to everyone.

At the end of Stefano he will have to turn against his son, who threatened to report him because he tried to kill Hattie, even while they were working together to take DiMera back. As a result, he and Abigail will now get into trouble because Stefano makes sure that they cannot exterminate him.

“Chad and Abigail are locked up in the cave of Gina,” reveal spoilers.

If they are locked up in the cave without their cell phones or a way to reach someone outside, they cannot warn those who do not yet know that Steve is not really who he claims he is. As a result, there will be no warning during his next step – and it is something that needs to be warned.

Meanwhile, Princess Gina had her own fight when John refused her advances and Marlena turned up to keep her at bay. Now, with the other woman as her hostage, she must consider her own next move, but she cannot return to Salem, because a crime she has successfully hidden for more than a year will finally be uncovered.

“Jennifer finally remembers that it was Hope who pushed her off the balcony,” says spoilers.

As Princess Gina, the first thing she did last year was thwarting Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) revealing that she was being reprogrammed. As a result, on the day Jennifer and Jack (Matthew Ashford) remarried, she threw Jennifer from a balcony and down to the floor to make sure she couldn’t reveal the truth. She was in a coma for a year after that and did not remember what happened – which led to Eva (Kassie DePaiva) and Rolf (William Utay) both being framed for the crime.

Now that Jennifer remembers that she was the one who pushed her, and the revelation that she is actually Princess Gina, again on the horizon, the time has come for the alternative personality to do everything she intended.

“Days of Our Lives” is broadcast on NBC weekdays.

