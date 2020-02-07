Advertisement

The Watchmen series of graphic novels, made by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, has more than left its mark on Hollywood. After a Watchmen movie from 2009, the story telling of gods who live as superheroes among people in 2019 became an HBO series. The show was worshiped by critics and fans. The most impressive thing was that viewers who lived and breathed in Watchmen thought it was just as good as those who were completely new to the comic. The timely series shone light on the ugly truth of racism in America, starting with the Tulsa riots in 1921.

But what does that all mean for a potential second season? Is it so good that HBO just has to leave it alone, or will maker Damon Lindelof give fans a Watchmen season 2?

Watchmen-showrunner Damon Lindelof opens for a potential season 2

Lindelof, also the man behind Lost and The Leftovers, recently said that he is open to the idea of ​​a second Watchmen season, but the idea for a season 2 is not there yet.

He said to Vulture:

I will say that it is too early to answer that question. At this moment the space where HBO is located and where I am in is asking the question, should there be a new season of watchmen? And if there was another season, what would it be? I’m not saying I don’t want to do it, otherwise it shouldn’t exist. I’m just saying, “boy, any idea I had entered this season of watchmen.”

Lindelof explained that he will try to stay open.

“I’m going to set up my antenna to see if he’s receiving anything,” he said. “If it does not receive anything within a reasonable time … then I think we will continue with your question, who am I, who is?”

HBO, Lindelof continued, finds the show ‘a continuous series’. However, there is no rush.

“Maybe it will go on in a year or two,” he said. “I want to see more guards.”

The Watchmen showrunner compared his series with other critically acclaimed dramas such as Fargo and True Detective.

“They were continuous anthologies, but each season had a design with a beginning, middle, and end that would allow the following seasons to show completely different characters, or even be played in completely different time periods,” he said. That would be a great option for a show like Watchmen.

What about the “Watchmen” cast? Are they contracted for an ongoing series with HBO?

When Entertainment Weekly asked Lindelof if the actors in the show still had a contract for another season 2, he postponed.

“That’s a question from HBO / Warner Bros.,” he said. “From a contractual point of view, I don’t think it has already occurred. I don’t know what the hold rules are.”

Regina King, the leader in Watchmen season 1, is currently tied up. She is “directing a movie now and I think this will happen in the near future,” Lindelof explains. The writers have also “switched to other things”. However, he has hope:

I think I have it in mind that if I would call them and they were available and I could be, “Hey, we’ll put the gang back together for another robbery,” and they’d be able to. But maybe I’m naive about that.

But the sources of EW said that “deals with the top actors of the show were made for an ongoing series.” Good news for Watchmen fans.

The HBO series could have new characters – and a new showrunner

More recently, however, Lindelof told USA Today “that he has told the story he wants to tell and is not interested in a second season.” He also gave his “blessing” to HBO to have someone else make a second season.

But, should there be (or should) be another Watchmen season with a different showrunner at the helm, especially given the large shoes that they should fill from season 1? Lindelof is open to the idea. However, the HBO program director, Casey Bloys, says it is unlikely: “It would be hard to imagine that (Watchmen) would do it somehow without Damon.”

But maybe Watchmen, who won the WGA prize for the Best New Series, let Lindelof’s creative juices flow. He told Deadline during the WGA Awards in February 2020 that he never wants to close the door completely.

“If I say in two or three years that I just had a different idea, it will be much harder to open it. But I’d say it’s hardly ajar, “he explained. Although there are no current plans to make more watchmen, he said, he is open to new ideas – and new show runners.

“If the idea comes, I would be excited about it, the idea may not have come from me,” he said. “I would be super enthusiastic about it coming from someone else. So my position has not changed. “

