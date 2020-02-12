Time was, Attorney General William Barr at least had to go through the movements to pretend that his role at the Department of Justice was that of top lawyer for the United States and not Donald TrumpPersonal lawyer. Nobody really believed it, given Barr’s tendency to tell Congress things like “it’s not a crime” for the president to demand that executives lie to investigators, but a mild attempt was made. But now that the Senate Republicans have made it clear that Trump can effectively do whatever he wants and will never be held responsible again? Barr apparently decided to drop the charade and not even try to hide the fact that the most important function of the Justice Department is to do the dirty work of Trump. What a weight off his shoulders!

NBC News reports that the US lawyer foresaw an unclear investigation into the former acting FBI director at the end of last month Andrew McCabe“Trump ever proposed to be sentenced to death – was abruptly removed from the job” in one of a number of recent steps taken by Attorney General William Barr to take over control of legal matters of personal interest to the President. “Other movements are reported to have been reported last month by officials from the Ministry of Justice changing the sentencing recommendation for the former national security adviser (and Ivanka Trump to rent) Mike Flynn from a maximum of six months in prison to probation. That application came in handy on the day the American lawyer Jessie Liu who supervised the McCabe investigation, was removed from her post and replaced by a former public prosecutor selected by Barr. And of course there were the events of yesterday, when Barr’s DOJ intervened to change old Trump’s sentencing recommendation Roger Stone from seven to nine years in prison to something more comfortable for all involved. (By the end of the day, all four prosecutors had resigned and one with resignation at the Ministry of Justice.)

For anyone who wonders whether Barr’s actions regarding the Stone case – which, according to the new application, the nine-year recommendation reads “do not accurately reflect the position of the Ministry of Justice on what would be a reasonable penalty in this case may be “- be perfectly normal and usual, the answer is apparently a thunderous fuck no. “This indicates that there is a political scourge,” legal analyst NBC News Chuck Rosenberg, a former US lawyer in Virginia, said on MSNBC. “And that’s the most dangerous thing you can do with the Department of Justice.” Gregory Brower a former US lawyer for Nevada and senior FBI official, said NBC News: “I have never seen this happen. I would be shocked if the judge did not order the American lawyer to bring it to court.”

Or, the judge could easily refer to the president’s early morning tweets, in which he applauded the attorney general for dropping the pretension and just going for it (“it” is a fully and fully compromised DOJ that one could see in the not too distant future, persecuting people for looking wrong at Trump):

As a senior administration official told the Daily Beast, an acquitted Trump “feels like the chains are off.” It is as if things have taken a turn. The gloves are out. And everything that used to be hush hush is now just … in the open air. “

