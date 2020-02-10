Advertisement

Count William Shatner among the fans intrigued by Oak Island, the theories about which valuable objects could be buried there and, of course, the curse that says seven treasure hunters must die before a true trove can be found.

The Star Trek legend gets the chance to ask all his burning questions in the insightful episode of February 25 of History’s The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down – a great place for beginning viewers to start with. And TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the appearance of Shatner through new photos and a sneak peek clip!

“I was a little cynical about the whole thing,” admits the Emmy winner with a smile. “But it appears that the real interest in the show is not the treasure, but the findings, the journey and the people who come to look for the fortune.”

When Shatner was on his way to the southern shore of Nova Scotia last September, he went straight to the War Room to grill the brothers Rick and Marty Lagina, who since 2006 have led the hunt together with their team of experts. In addition to the camera, he also visited various excavation sites, including the current focus of the seventh season of Oak Island: a mysterious, possibly man-made swamp where they have already exposed old tools.

Shatner organizes his own mystery-filled History series, The UnXplained (coming back on February 29 at 9 / 8c), so he knows better than anyone that you can be both skeptical and curious.

“The same goes for aliens,” he says. “We’ve never taken a picture of a little green man walking across the earth, but enough is happening in the sky that makes you at least think,” What’s wrong? “That’s the question that applies to Oak Island’s treasure.”

View an exclusive taste of Shatner’s visit to the Laginas:

The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling DownTuesdays, 8 / 7c, History

