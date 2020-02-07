Advertisement

CHICAGO – Zion Williamson saw the banners of the championship and could only imagine what the atmosphere was like when Michael Jordan led the bulls to a pair of championship three-man in the 1990s.

To say fairly, it was a bit louder.

Williamson scored 21, JJ Redick added 18 points and the New Orleans Pelicans held out Thursday night to beat Chicago 125: 119.

“When I was here filming … I was wondering what it was like when Jordan was here,” Williamson said. “Six finals, 6-0, that had to be something special.”

Williamson had nine points when New Orleans defeated Chicago 31:19 in the third quarter to interrupt the game. The Pelicans led by 27 points and survived the Bulls a long way behind to win after two defeats.

Williamson didn’t seem to mind a sprained right toe. # 1 in overall draft wins at the beginning of the fourth quarter, nine out of eleven shots, including a thundering alley-oop, after shooting five out of 19 against NBA boss Milwaukee Bucks two nights earlier.

Redick hit three threes and all-star Brandon Ingram added 15 points and five assists before going into third with a sprained right ankle.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 22 points. Chandler Hutchison scored 16 points after eight rebounds and Adam Mokoka added 15 in the fourth quarter – the first points of his career. In his sixth NBA game, the Paris rookie was even awarded ‘MVP! MVP! ‘chants in the final minute when the bulls cut the lead.

They reduced the game to 123-119 and Ryan Arcidiacono had six seconds to go. But Jahlil Okafor missed a free throw from Jaxson Hayes and turned the game into a six-point game.

“You know, the game was over in my book,” said LaVine. “I don’t know what we were celebrating for. I’m happy for Adam, but the game was over. We lost.’

STANDING PAT

The trading period ended on Thursday and the bulls insisted that despite a record between 19 and 33, they would remain true to their young core.

John Paxson, executive vice president of basketball, said the team is confident of LaVine and Lauri Markkanen in the long term. While LaVine came into play on Thursday with an average career level of 24.9 points, Markkanen has taken a step back in its third season.

Paxson insisted that the Bulls still see the 7-foot from Finland as the “cornerstone” and that it is the organization’s responsibility to help him become the player he wants to be. He said he spoke to Markkanen’s agents on Thursday and received no news that he wanted to leave Chicago, although Paxson admitted that the cops should give him a bigger role in the offensive.

Markkanen has to heal for the time being after missing his seventh consecutive game with a right hip injury. Paxson expects him and Otto Porter Jr. (left foot broken) and Wendell Carter Jr. (right ankle sprain) to return late in the month or early March.

Paxson also said the guardian Denzel Valentine’s name has appeared in trade talks, but Thaddeus Young has not.

JAMMING

Hayes had a poster-worthy put-back dunk in the first quarter. He flew to the edge and hit a 3 from the right wing that Redick had missed. He leaned forward, reached for both fists, and looked awesome.

“It seems like he does something once or twice that you’re literally amazed at,” said Redick.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: The pelicans scored 72 points in the first half – eight points less than a franchise record against the Los Angeles Clippers on January 18.

Bulls: G Kris Dunn (sprained right knee), Valentine (strained hamstring) and F Daniel Gafford (ankle) suspended the game.

NEXT

Pelicans: Visit Indiana on Saturday.

Bulls: host Philadelphia on Sunday.

___

Further AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

