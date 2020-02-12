Advertisement

NEW ORLEANS – Zion Williamson hit a season high of 31 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans used a dominant second half to defeat Portland Trail Blazers 138-117 on Tuesday night.

Williamson played 28 minutes in just his ninth NBA game, using his 6-foot, 6, 285-pound frame, quick feet and an explosive vertical to prevail over any defender Portland tried against him. Williamson was either too strong, too fast, or both. He mixed spinning dribbles and sudden baseline runs into his usual arsenal of soaring transition darks and stubborn putbacks.

JJ Redick scored 20 points and Josh Hart had 17 points for New Orleans, who was 16 points behind in the first quarter before taking command on the way to their third straight win. Jrue Holiday contributed 16 points and 10 assists, while Lonzo Ball added 10 points and 10 assists.

Portland star Damian Lillard scored 20 points – less than half his 42-point average in the last 10 games. But its playing time was limited in the fourth quarter when the pelicans, which led up to 26 players, had put the game out of reach.

CJ McCollum had 18 points for the Trail Blazer and Carmelo Anthony finished the race with 18 points, but only four after half time. Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and 14 rebounds.

After Williamson’s early dunk and free throws gave New Orleans a 12-7 lead, Portland suddenly turned the tide with a 24-3 run that started with a pair of turnaround jumpers from Anthony, who later added a cut-dunk , McCollum hit a pair of 3s, Whiteside scored a floater and hook shot, and Lillard added a lineup while he was fouled.

This route brought the pelicans into a 31-15 hole, from which they gradually climbed for half the time.

Williamson, who scored 17 goals in the first half, contributed to the comeback and threw Holiday with two hands into the side street to reduce Portland’s lead to 60-54. Hart and Jackson each met three seconds later. Holiday caused a drastic transition between the defenders and Williamson’s free throw reduced Portland’s lead to 65:63 at halftime.

New Orleans then pushed forward in the third round when Hart scored 12 points in punches ranging from a pull-up in the lane to a breakaway dunk after his theft to a left winger 3.

New Orleans scored 41 points in that period alone and led with 21 points when Redick reached its second 3 of the quarter and scored 104-83.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Wenyen Gabriel had 12 points in 13:36 from the bank. … fell on the street at 10-19. … Anthony was classified as a technical foul in the second quarter because of an argument with officials after being called for a foul on Williamson’s inside shot. Anthony’s face and Williamson’s arm seemed to be making contact with the play. … Lillard was classified as a technical foul for comments to the referees at the end of the first half.

Pelicans: All-star winger and top scorer Brandon Ingram has missed his second game in a row and is there every day. … Frank Jackson scored 13 points and Nicolo Melli had combined 10 … pelican reserves for 59 points. … won 17 out of 26 and, according to Memphis, which currently occupies the last playoff place of the Western Conference, have 28 with 4 1/2 games.

NEXT

Trail blazer: Visit Memphis on Wednesday evening.

Pelicans: host Oklahoma City on Thursday evening.

Further AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

