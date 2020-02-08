Advertisement

Black bottom tartlets, delicate chocolate mini cupcakes, prepare delicious Valentine’s treats. Bite-sized portions are easier to eat than traditional-sized cupcakes. And it’s easier to pack several of them as gifts than full-size beauties.

A few culinary delights can simplify the preparation. A small ice cream scoop (a scarce 2 tablespoon size) makes adding the chocolate batter to the tartlet cups quicker and prevents drops. A small offset spatula is helpful to take the cooled baked tarts out of the mini muffin tin.

Black bottom tart

Yield: about 5 dozen

INGREDIENTS

8 oz cream cheese, room temperature

1 large egg

1/3 cup plus 1 cup sugar, shared use

1/8 teaspoon plus 1/2 teaspoon of salt, shared use

1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1 cup of water

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

1 cup of roasted walnuts or pecans

1 tablespoon of sugar

Chef’s Notes: To roast nuts, place them in a single layer on a baking sheet with a rim. Bake in a 350 degree oven for about 5 to 7 minutes until lightly browned. Watch nuts carefully, they tend to burn easily.

METHOD

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line mini muffin tins with mini paper inserts.

2. Mix the cream cheese, egg, 1/3 cup sugar and 1/8 teaspoon salt in an electric blender and stir until smooth. Add chocolate chips and mix to combine. Mix the flour, 1 cup of sugar, cocoa powder, soda and 1/2 teaspoon of salt in a separate large bowl. stir to mix. Add water, vegetable oil, vanilla and vinegar; stir to mix well.

3. Place the nuts and 1 tablespoon of sugar in a food processor. Pulse on-off until the nuts are roughly chopped.

4. Fill each cup 1/3 with the cocoa mixture. Add enough of the cream cheese mixture to fill 2/3 of the cup. Sprinkle with nut mixture. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 20 to 22 minutes or until the chocolate portion feels firm. Cool in the pan set on wire rack.

