Microsoft’s upcoming Windows 10 X operating system is exciting in many ways. Not because it’s a new Microsoft operating system with Windows branding, but because the new operating system seems to have the potential to be a hit, and the most obvious reason for this is the Win32 app compatibility in Windows 10 X. ,

Unfortunately, Microsoft doesn’t seem to have the intention of making Win32 File Explorer the default file manager in Windows 10, even though it supports Win32 apps. Instead, the UWP file explorer, which is currently hidden on the Windows 10 desktop, OS is the standard file manager app in the new Microsoft operating system.

Microsoft still has to comment on whether the UWP file explorer or the Win32 file explorer is delivered as the standard file manager app. On its 365 Developer Day, the company introduced the UWP file explorer on Surface Neo and simplified drawing the conclusion. However, Microsoft may also offer the option to run the older File Explorer app on Windows 10X.

Which do you think should be the default file manager app in Windows 10 X and why? Let us know in the comments below.

