A status yellow, snow and ice warning remains in effect for the country until 10 a.m.

Met Éireann warns that snowfall can occur, especially in the west and north.

After a bitterly cold night and further winter showers in large parts of the country, this morning a frosty and icy start with occasional snow took place.

There will be occasional winter showers in the early morning, but these will be limited to the north and west in the late morning and clear up in most areas in the afternoon.

Today is another cold day with maximum values ​​of only 4-8 ° C.

The rain will move southwest in the afternoon and spread north all evening.

Please read our meteorologist's comment on the upcoming cold period

See also our warnings

– Meeting with Éireann (@MetEireann) on February 9, 2020

According to AA Roadwatch, snow showers in Wicklow, Laois, Kildare and Donegal cause wet and slippery conditions.

Icy conditions have been reported in parts of the counties of Cavan, Kilkenny, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Tipperary, Galway, Clare and Cork.

It has been warned that road conditions can change quickly in the event of hail or snow.

Stopping a vehicle takes much longer in the affected areas.

It is recommended to slow down and avoid hard acceleration or braking.

⚠️ yellow

📌 Ireland

❄ Tonight and early Wednesday a few winter showers with some snowfall, especially in the west and north. Interruptions can occur, especially on longer routes.

Tuesday, February 11 – Wednesday, February 12

Tuesday, February 11 – Wednesday, February 12
⏲️ Now – 10 a.m.

– RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland), February 11, 2020

When you drive, remember … It takes longer to stop a vehicle in the snow or on icy roads. Slow down and add extra distance between yourself and the vehicle in front.

Keep an eye out for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users.

Keep your windows free of snow while driving.

Maneuver carefully; Avoid heavy braking, accelerating or steering, as this can lead to skidding.

Use the highest possible gear to reduce engine speed as this will help prevent the wheels from spinning.

When driving downhill, especially through a series of turns, choose a low gear as early as possible and let the brake pedal slow you down gently.

