In this photo, published by Adam Fowler, vehicles are on Wednesday, February 6, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on the edge of a main road in the flood. (Adam Fowler via AP)

Part of the scaffolding is on cars at the former World Trade Center construction site after a storm in New Orleans, La., Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Part of the scaffolding on the construction site of the Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans collapsed on Wednesday at least a dozen cars, at least one being injured when thunderstorms and strong winds blew through the area. (Sophia Germer / The lawyer via AP)

Alice Newhouse, 8, slides down the snow-covered hill next to Will Rogers High School in Tulsa on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, after the school was canceled due to a winter storm on Wednesday. , (Tom Gilbert / Tulsa World / Tulsa World via AP)

This photo, published by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, shows a multiple vehicle jam on Interstate 70 on the bridge over the Missouri River near Rocheport, Missouri, during a winter storm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 Highway Patrol via AP)

In this image, provided by the Dunwoody Police Department, rescue workers inspect a car that was damaged by a falling tree on Interstate 285 on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Dunwoody, Georgia. No injuries were reported. A violent winter storm brought storms across the deep south in early Thursday. High winds caused damage that killed at least one person, injured several others, and polluted at least four states. (Dunwoody Police Dept. via AP)

Snow can be seen on palm trees while postman Pablo Salinas delivers letters on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. Salinas said his shuttle service took an extra hour because the road was closed after 4 inches of snow fell overnight.

On Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in El Paso, Texas, the snow covered the writing on the side of the mountains above Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. A few centimeters of snow caused slow starts in schools in El Paso and caused long delays on local roads.

People gather at the Liberty Memorial while waiting for a parade through downtown Kansas City to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory in the NFL Super Bowl 54 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

A winter storm will bring snow to the Tulsa, Okla region on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (John Clanton / Tulsa World / Tulsa World via AP)

Commuters travel in the snow and in a wintry mix on I-244 Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Tulsa, Okla. A heavy winter storm dropped snow in parts of Texas and Oklahoma early Wednesday. (Mike Simons / Tulsa World via AP)

Snow covers the road in South Tulsa, Oka., On Wednesday, February 5, 2020. A heavy winter storm dropped snow in parts of Texas and Oklahoma in early Wednesday. (John Clanton / Tulsa World via AP)

People gather at the Liberty Memorial while waiting for a parade through downtown Kansas City to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory in the NFL Super Bowl 54 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Tracks are depicted in the snow on the tracks in Mitch Park after a winter storm in Edmond, Okla., Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (Sarah Phipps / The Oklahoman via AP)

Denise Hendricks walks up a snowy hill as she sleds in Hafer Park after a winter storm in Edmond, Okla., Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (Sarah Phipps / The Oklahoman via AP)

Snow-covered rooftops on either side of the U.S.-Mexico border, as seen on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. A few centimeters of snow caused slow starts in the schools in El Paso and caused hours of delays on the local streets. The fence that marks the edge can be seen in the top half of the photo. The red “X” shaped building is located in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A strong winter storm passed through the deep south on Thursday. High winds caused damage that killed one person and injured several in a dozen states. Rescue workers repeatedly pulled people out of flooded cars, and one person disappeared into a swollen stream when a car sank.

The storm front detached itself from the roofs in a wide area of ​​the hard-hit Mississippi. It destroyed RVs in Alabama, caused mudslides in Tennessee, and flooded homes in communities that lined the waterways in the Appalachian region.

In Harlan County, Kentucky, two RVs flew away after their families were rescued, and dozens more were evacuated as the water rose, the authorities said.

The rain kept falling over a path of splintered trees and sagging power lines that stretched from Louisiana to Virginia. School districts canceled classes from state to state when the weather broke out.

One person was killed and another injured when high winds destroyed two mobile homes near Demopolis, Alabama, the Storm Prediction Center reported. The winds left the roadsides in this area littered with plywood and insulation, broken trees and twisted metal. It was not immediately clear whether a tornado was to blame.

Hours earlier, the weather had forced rescuers to stop looking for a vehicle that disappeared with a person in Buck’s Pocket State Park in northern Alabama on Wednesday.

“When the car faltered because of the water, we noticed that it was an outstretched arm,” witness Kirkland Follis, who called 911, told WHNT-TV. Eight authorities responded, but the vehicle quickly disappeared and the water was too dangerous for divers to search, the station reported.

The authorities have asked drivers in many places to avoid driving where they cannot see the sidewalk.

Tree branches and fences were overturned when a possible tornado hit the suburb of Birmingham, Helena. Some streets and parking lots were flooded. Downtown streets were flooded near the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. A yellow taxi was released in flooding on a Birmingham motorway ramp early Thursday.

Two Kentucky counties have declared a state of emergency. In Bell County, where heavy rains washed streets and resulted in water rescue and rockfalls, judges executive Albey Brock said rescuers rescued people from flooded streets in Middlesboro.

“It is a very bad situation that is deteriorating hour by hour,” said Harlan County judge Dan Mosley. About 20 people sought shelter in Harlan Baptist Church after being evacuated from their homes due to flooding, and it was still raining.

In Georgia, a tree fell north of Atlanta on the Dunwoody interstate. He grated a car but did not cause serious injuries. Huge trees fell in northwestern Gordon County in the US state and smashed a house and blasted roofs of outbuildings.

Students were told to seek shelter while tornado warnings were issued in the suburbs of Atlanta and at the University of Georgia in Athens. Children in the Lawrenceville area crowded the school hallways as the weather wore on.

Tornado and flood guards covered large areas on Thursday, from Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle east to Virginia. Many school districts called the floods and the storm when classes were canceled.

The airport in North Carolina’s largest city evacuated a control tower and advised people to protect themselves from a tornado warning that was in effect until Thursday noon, according to the National Weather Service. The Charlotte-Douglas International Airport announced in a tweet that the Federal Aviation Administration had evacuated the tower.

According to poweroutage.us, more than 70,000 homes and businesses in Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia were without electricity.

It was predicted that the rain continued through Friday in large parts of the region.

Snow fell elsewhere, from the upper Midwest to New England, where a few centimeters could be expected on the Maine coast and could fall up to 16 centimeters in the New Hampshire Mountains before sunny skies spread over the weekend.

Previously, the storm threw four inches of snow along the Mexican border in El Paso, Texas and caused dozens of truck tractor accidents in Oklahoma. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Snow also covered a bridge over the Missouri River on which several tractor units and passenger vehicles collided near Rocheport on Wednesday. At least one person was injured.

The storms also made a violent visit to New Orleans, where a scaffold on the construction site of the Four Seasons Hotel collapsed on at least a dozen cars on Wednesday and one person was taken to a hospital. Hail struck the downtown streets, and strong winds shattered the glass on two revolving doors.

Associated Press reporter Jeff Martin from Atlanta, Jill Bleed from Little Rock, Arkansas; Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City, Missouri; Terry Wallace in Dallas and Sean Murphy and Ken Miller in Oklahoma City contributed to this report

