Advertisement

The Bharatiya Janata (BJP) opposition party will have a slightly stronger voice in the Delhi assembly than it did after winning eight of the 70 seats, compared to only three in the 2015 state elections.

The BJP won three constituency seats in the parliamentary segments of East Delhi and North-East Delhi – Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar and Gandhinagar; and Ghonda, Rohtas Nagar and Karawal Nagar.

It won a seat in South Delhi (Badarpur) and North-West Delhi (Rohini) and was unable to open its account in the New Delhi, West Delhi and Chandni Chowk segments.

Advertisement

While Vijender Gupta from Rohini and Om Prakash Sharma from Vishwas Nagar were MLAs in the previous meeting, the party’s six new faces in the meeting will be Jitender Mahajan (Rohtas Nagar), Abhay Verma (Laxmi Nagar), Mohan Singh Bisht (Karawal Nagar), Ajay Mahawar (Ghonda), Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (Badarpur) and Anil Bajpai (Gandhinagar).

Bidhuri, who won Badarpur against Ram Singh Netaji of Aam Aadmi Party, is a veteran in politics in Delhi. He lost to AAP’s ND Sharma in 2015, but defeated Congress’s Ram Singh Netaji in 2013.

In the last parliamentary elections in 2008, Bidhuri was in Congress and was defeated by Netaji, who was then in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Bidhuri won the seat on a Janta Dal ticket for the first time in 1993.

The BJP’s Karawal Nagar winner, Bisht, is also a party veteran. He joined the BJP in 1976 when it was still Jana Sangh.

He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013 before losing to Kapil Mishra (then AAP) in 2015. He is a prominent Garhwali face in Delhi politics.

Verma, who won the Laxmi Nagar seat and defeated AAP’s Nitin Tyagi with only 880 votes, is an advocate. The result was a sweet revenge for Verma, who was defeated by Tyagi in the 2013 general election.

Mahawar, who won the Ghonda seat against AAP’s SD Sharma, will be a new face in the House of Representatives. He is the district president of the BJP region Naveen Shahdara.

The BJP’s Mahajan, who won against Rohtas Nagar, was defeated by AAP’s Sarita Singh in 2015 after winning in the same assembly segment in 2015.

Vijender Gupta, who was the leader of the opposition in the last meeting, said that the opposition would be able to effectively address important issues in the meeting with greater strength.

“Now our strength in the house has increased from three to eight. While it is less, our voice in Parliament will be strengthened and we will be able to corner the government at the upcoming Delhi Assembly meeting on key issues such as pollution, dirty water and bus shortages, ”said Gupta.

BJP’s Om Prakash Sharma, who won Vishwas Nagar for the second time in the constituency, said: “I am very grateful to the people in my constituency for choosing me again.”

When asked about his party’s performance in the general election, Sharma said, “We need to discuss this in detail with the party’s top officials.”

Advertisement