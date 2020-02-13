Clongowes Wood College

55

–

24

St. Gerard’s, Bray

Clongowes Wood College will meet Castleknock College in the semi-finals of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup after making eight attempts to defeat St. Gerards Bray this afternoon in Donnybrook.

Clongowes players celebrate after the game with fans Image: INPHO / Bryan Keane

Even though the Nord Kildare team was at a level in the early stages of the second half, they switched on the afterburners to get comfortably into the last four. Meanwhile, defending champion St. Michael’s College meets Newbridge College on the opposite side of the draw.

Courtesy of Michael Spillane’s excellent finish and five points behind Oisin Devitt, Clongowes developed a 10-point advantage during the early exchange. While Craig Kenny touched down to get his colleagues up and running in Wicklow, Eoghan Cumbers and Diarmuid McCormack then did the whitewashing to keep Clongowes on the upswing.

The front row partners, Brian Glass and Fred Happonen, later crossed the Clongowes line, leaving Gerards only seven points (24-17) behind in the break.

The momentum had now turned towards Jason Emery’s side and they wiped out the leadership of the Clongowes, thanks to Kenny’s attempt to escape five minutes after the resumption.

Though this threw Clongowes the gauntlet run, they delivered in a spectacular way. Replacement Harry O’Neill and David Wilkinson tried both sides of an Evan O’Boyle attempt to place the result in the last quarter beyond a doubt.

Additional hits came in the final moments from Sean Sexton and Jack Kearney to give Pat Kenny’s indictment a dazzling attack showcase.

Goalscorer for Clongowes Wood College: M Spillane, E Cumbers, D McCormack, H O’Neill, E O’Boyle, D Wilkinson, S Sexton, J Kearney each try, O Devitt Pen, 6 disadvantages.

Goal scorer for St. Gerard’s, Bray: C Kenny 2 tries, B Glass, F Happonen each try, P Burke 2 disadvantages.

CLONGOWES WOOD COLLEGE: R Morrin; M. Spillane, P. Maher, C. Grimes, S. Sexton; C Reilly, oh Devitt; L McMahon, E Cumbers, B Dooley; J. Kearney, K. Fitzpatrick; E O’Boyle, C Dowling, D McCormack.

Replacement: D Wilkinson for Reilly, H O’Neill for Fitzpatrick (both 45), H Wilkinson for Sexton, E Carr for O’Boyle (both 62), H McGoey for Devitt, R O’Regan for Cumbers (both 63), H Hogan for Dooley (64), A Mannion for Dowling (67).

ST GERARD’S, BRAY: C long; J. Brodeur, C. O’Reilly, J. Watson, C. Kenny; P. Burke, S. Fitzpatrick; R. Ledwidge, F. Happonen, B. Glass; M Merrin, T O’Connor; M Whelehan, C Pickering, A Long.

Replacement: O Newsome for Brodeur (10), O Hayes Restan for Fitzpatrick (35-37 & 57), C Desmond for Glass, T Wilkinson for Whelehan (both 41), M Von Teichmann for Wilkinson (43), B McCauley for Merrin (50 )), B Hogan for Pickering, K O’Grady for Long (both 57).

Referee: C Hogan (LRR).