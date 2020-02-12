“We didn’t have this problem at Watergate.” Nick Akerman, who was a federal prosecutor in President Richard Nixon’s investigation, makes a technically, so crucial, distinction between probably the worst political episode in American history and current events. During Watergate, the Akerman bosses – first Special Public Prosecutor Archibald Cox and then Leon Jaworski – worked independently of the Ministry of Justice, from the pursuit of evidence to the resulting criminal proceedings. “We didn’t have to go to justice for blaming decisions, for sentencing decisions,” says Akerman. “Even John Mitchell has never reached specific cases trying to stop them. He did things to try and block them, but not something like that. “

Still, Akerman’s boring comparison of organizational differences is actually a stunning statement: what is now unfolding in Washington is Watergate too scandalous in some respects. Almost 50 years later, the direct disturbance comes from within the Ministry of Justice building. Attorney General William Barr is on its way to surpass Mitchell, the previous AG corruption champion, convicted of conspiracy, perjury and obstruction of justice, and went to jail for 19 months. Federal prosecutors advised that on Monday Roger Stone be sentenced to nine years in prison for lying, witnessing tampering and obstructing a conference investigation. On Tuesday, Barr’s DOJ officials tore that first request and indicated that each sentence should be shorter – hours later Donald Trump posted a series of tweets that accused Stone’s treatment of “judicial error.” Four senior prosecutors resigned from the Stone case; they left the department completely.

The morale of the DOJ, which has been falling for almost four years from Trump’s disregard for the rule of law, has again received a major blow. “The people I spoke to at DOJ are angry, depressed, confused, appalled, dissatisfied – all of the above,” says Paul Rosenzweig, a lifelong Republican, former senior lawyer of Kenneth Starr during the Whitewater investigation, and a Deputy Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security in the Bush administration. “Three or four years ago, many of us predicted that the president would try to arm the justice system by prosecuting his enemies and forgiving his friends. And that is exactly where we are now. There is no reason to think it will end. The president has decided that he is above the law and neither the Attorney General nor the Senate will stop him. It almost makes Jeff Sessions look wise. There was a lot to denounce Sessions for, but when pressure was put on fundamental issues of American governance, he stood strong. Unlike this tool. “

The following goals of Trump seem to include Tony Podesta the lobbyist brother of Hillary ClintonCampaign Chairman 2016 and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. The recipient of the Purple Heart worked for the National Security Council when he listened to the notorious call on July 25 in which Trump tried to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden. Vindman’s mistake was to obey a subpoena to testify to Congress what he heard. Last week, Trump had Vindman removed from his White House job and insinuated that he needed further discipline.

In the case of Vindman, the army, not Barr, would be in charge of a Trump-motivated repayment. What the Attorney General is doing in the Stone case is heavy enough in itself and it could be a dark omen for other politically charged cases in the DOJ pipeline, including a Southern District of New York investigation into Rudy Giuliani and whether or not to charge Erik Prince lying to Congress about meeting a Russian banker in the Seychelles. (Prince, brother of the education minister of Trump Betsy DeVos, has maintained that he has told the truth.) “It has been clear since Trump was chosen that he is not interested in the norms to keep politics out of criminal prosecution,” says Randall Eliason, a former assistant American lawyer in Washington. “Some in his administration did that. Now, with Barr in charge, anything is possible. They take information from Giuliani about Joe Biden. They threaten to go back and watch James Comey. If Trump can start using the DOJ for his political purposes, it’s an incredibly dangerous power. It is what they do in authoritarian regimes. We don’t do it here. At least we don’t have that. “

.