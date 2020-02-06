Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a devastating attack on the opposition Thursday, accusing Congress and leftist parties of hiding behind the constitution, encouraging those who violated the constitution, and reading quotes from three former ministers from Jammu & Kashmir to justify their preventive detention, call the anti-CAA protests anarchic, and vigorously defend the amended citizenship law by highlighting the plight of minorities in Pakistan.

At the same time, the Prime Minister called for the current session of Parliament to be dedicated to the economy and said that the fundamentals – from budget deficit targets to manageable inflation to macroeconomic stability – were strong.

Modi later spoke in the Rajya Sabha – the first time he spoke to both chambers of parliament on the same day – and focused more on the economy and urged opposition leaders not to “mislead” people by “lying” about what he calls the “regulatory management process”.

In a fiery Lok Sabha speech that was often interrupted by opposition and objection, Modi said in response to President Ram Nath Kovind’s thank you: “The people who want to give us lectures to save the Constitution need.” repeating their own words to themselves. These are the same people who imposed the emergency, tried to deprive the Supreme Court of Justice rights, tried to end the right to life, made most constitutional changes, fired state governments dozens of times, and made cabinet decisions at press conferences have torn apart and put a remote control over the prime minister and the PMO. “

When Modi associated this with ongoing agitation in several parts of the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), he said it was the same people who stood next to those who wanted to share the country (“Tukde-Tukde “). and through lies and speech encouraged people to undermine democratic decisions. “Can the path of anarchy guide the nation?” Modi asked.

The speech was divided into eight parts: Modi initially dealt with questions that posed members in the hurry with which the government introduced important laws during this term. he then spoke about the integration of the Northeast, taking the recent Bodo peace agreement as an example; spoke about measures to strengthen the agricultural sector; called for a constructive debate on the economy, which he said was plowed and ready to deliver seeds; criticized “disruptive and violent” protests based on the constitution; flagellated those who struck the lifting of special provisions for J&K; offered a paper on why CAA was necessary, including quotes from Jawaharlal Nehru and previous Hindu lawmakers in the Pakistani parliament; and finally he urged colleagues to team up to work for development rather than division.

“Instead, come on, let’s sit together and rule the country. If we take India to a $ 5 trillion economy, we decide to give the 15 families who don’t have clean drinking water, we work together to help everyone poor Giving people a home and giving every farmer, fisherman and livestock a better income. Let’s give every panchayat a broadband connection and do “One India, Leading India.” Come on, let’s sit together to move India forward, “he said.

Congress rejected Modi’s objection. Former President Rahul Gandhi called the Prime Minister’s speech an attempt to distract the population. “His style distracts the country. Talk about the main topic prime minister ji. Tell the youth what you do about jobs … His style is to distract the country. He said two crore jobs were given to young people, but five and a half years had passed. Last year a young man lost his job, he can’t say a word, ”he told the parliament.

Congress also said the Prime Minister’s comments on India’s former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru – Modi said the country was split up so that “one person could become the Prime Minister” – was unacceptable. “It is extremely unfortunate and unfortunate that the Prime Minister’s statements oscillated between stand-up comedy, half-truths and the highest level of communalism. It is unfortunate that the Indian Prime Minister has taken one of his famous predecessors, Jawaharlal Nehru, out of context, ”said Congress spokesman Manish Tewari, asking Modi to apologize.

While the Prime Minister’s speech was fraught with throat and sarcastic attacks on the opposition, particularly Congress and its former President Rahul Gandhi, the most combative points of his speech were when he spoke about the CAA protests and Kashmir.

In particular, on Kashmir, he cited comments made by former commissioners in August – when Parliament approved the annulment of Articles 370 and 35A and the reorganization of the region into two Union territories – to indicate that they were out of sync with the spirit the Indian constitution. Omar Abdullah of the National Conference (NC) warned of an earthquake after the decision, and Farooq Abdullah said people will stop waving the Indian flag in the region and Modi asks if a “real Indian” “represent the cause of such people”.

Mehbooba and the Abdullahs have been in custody for six months – a move that has been criticized by opposition parties, members of civil society and in international forums.

NC and PDP officials rejected Modi’s claims, “What former CMs said about Article 370 was that it is a right and a guarantee given to them under the Indian Constitution,” said Tahir Sayeed, spokesman and youth leader for the PDP. NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said the government had to respond to the development of the region’s development since the move to Article 370, as one of the reasons for this.

In his first speech to parliament on anti-CAA protests, the prime minister reiterated the government’s pledge that the law would not hit an Indian citizen. “From this house, I want to make it clear today that the CAA law does not affect Indian citizens, whether they are Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs or religious,” he said.

The CAA, passed by parliament on December 11, identifies people from religious minorities in some neighboring countries with a Muslim majority as people who have Indian citizenship if persecuted.

Just as he told Nehru in the Lok Sabha, Modi cited Lal Bahadur Shastri, Ram Manohar Lohia and a 1947 Congress Committee resolution to claim that CAA was an idea that has been advocated in the past by the same parties that are now speak against it.

In this sense, he summed up NPR in Rajya Sabha’s speech, saying that this was the idea of ​​the previous regime, but has now been used to provoke a frenzy by “provoking” people with “wrong information”.

“The NPR is a normal administrative process. You brought it in 2010, now you are misleading people? These are procedural issues, don’t spread rumors, ”he said.

With the elections in Delhi only two days away, the state capital appeared in the speeches temporarily – briefly while talking about anti-CAA protests. while referring to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway as an example of government pace; when he mentioned a plan to regularize 1,700 unauthorized colonies; and once towards the end when he said that people accused of the Delhi anti-Sikh riots in 1984 were named prime ministers by Congress. (The reference related to Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, who was mentioned in connection with the riots but has not been officially charged and denies any connection.)

Modi said the difference between his government and the opposition government was his ability to deliver and his intention to take everyone with him (“Sabka Saath”). “Wherever Congress saw Muslims, we saw Indians,” he said, citing Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan, Ashfaqullah Khan, Begum Hazrat Mahal, Abdul Hamid, and former President APJ Abdul Kalam as some examples of Muslims who forever share Indian values and connected identity.

If we had worked like Congress, it would have taken us 50 years to get enemy ownership, 35 years to get next generation fighter jets, and even after 28 years we wouldn’t have had Benami ownership.

Modi has also turned to certain opposition members – including Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Chairman of the Congress, and Shashi Tharoor – in recent days to comment on certain statements inside and outside the home.

To Gandhi, who said on Wednesday at a rally in Old Delhi that the country’s youth will “berate” modes of unemployment, the prime minister said he was satisfied with the warning and ready to prepare his back for the lathis by doing more ” surya namaskara “do.

When Gandhi first objected to Modi’s comment, the prime minister said, without naming him: “I spoke for 30-40 minutes, but the current has finally only reached.”

