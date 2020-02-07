Advertisement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched its campaign for the Delhi assembly on February 8th on the development agenda. The party later launched a high-level campaign on “nationalism,” with Shaheen Bagh at the center of the election.

Hoping to come back to power after 21 years in Delhi, the party launched a hyperlocal campaign this time, holding 5,239 rallies, public gatherings, corner gatherings (nukkad sabhas), party workers’ gatherings, and road shows senior leader.

Under the supervision of the Union’s Interior Minister, Amit Shah, who micromanaged the campaign, the BJP proposed protesters in Shaheen Bagh for their rejection of the Citizenship Change Act and those who supported it. The party also attacked Delhi’s prime minister, Arvind Kejriwal, for allegedly supporting Shaheen Bagh’s protesters with Uttar Pradesh’s prime minister, Yogi Adityanath.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma from West Delhi were not allowed to use the Electoral Commission to advertise their seditious slogans and statements. While referring to protesters in Shaheen Bagh, Thakur had caused supporters of the party to recite the slogan “Goli Maro” and Verma had said that the demonstrators “will rape and kill your daughters and sisters”.

The BJP used 200 MPs and seated and former prime ministers of the states ruled by the BJP to support the party. Shah, who ran the micromanagement election, covered nearly 60 out of 70 constituencies. Since January 23, Shah has held 2-3 public gatherings or road shows a day where he directly attacked the Shaheen Bagh demonstrators and aimed his weapons at the AAP and Congress to support them. On the last day of the campaign, Shah held road shows in three constituencies.

BJP chief JP Nadda has held meetings in all 70 constituencies. He held public meetings and meetings with party officials to review pre-election preparation at grassroots level.

In contrast to 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi only held two public rallies this time. In 2015, the Prime Minister addressed four successive rallies in Delhi.

The election campaign ended on Thursday. Senior BJP chairman Tarun Chugh, who convenes the election management committee, said he viewed the election as an “ideological struggle.” “This choice is about development. But since Delhi’s Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal supports those who protest the CAA, this has become an ideological struggle. It is a struggle between those who support the prime minister and those who want ‘Jinnah wali Azadi’. It is our obligation to the people of Delhi not to let people burn the city, ”said Chugh.

While nationalism was the main theme, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that his party was able to damage the ruling AAP with its “reality check campaigns”. “We raised the issue of dirty and toxic drinking water provided by the AAP government. We raised the issue of excessive electricity bills, the miserable condition of schools and Mohalla clinics. This has hindered the AAP campaign. We were able to publicize the AAP, ”said Tiwari.

