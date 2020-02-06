Advertisement

The day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of a trust for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Bharatiya Janata party was checked by the Shiv Sena over the date of the announcement in parliament.

In an editorial by Saamana, Sena said that the BJP took this step only a few days before the Delhi general election because Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal caused many problems. It added that the actual loan must go to the Supreme Court.

“There is criticism that the BJP had to involve Lord Ram because Kejriwal caused enormous problems in the Delhi elections. Because Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of the Ram Temple Trust 4 days before the vote. The Supreme Court must be congratulated for the confidence the Prime Minister has announced in building the Ram Temple. Prime Minister Modi needs to be congratulated for fulfilling his duty to implement the Surveillance Committee ruling, ”Sena said in the editorial Thursday.

In response to the decision to establish the Teerth Kshetra Trust to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Sena on Wednesday complimented Prime Minister Modi on the implementation of the Supreme Court decision. Sena MP Sanjay Raut also said that the struggle to build a Ram temple was not being waged by any political party.

Sena in the editorial office noted that “if Lord Ram increased two to four seats, it would be welcome.” The party, led by Uddhav Thackeray, also accused the BJP of using Ram Mandir issues as a political tool.

“We thought that Ram Mandir was not used for politics, but the” cornerstone “of the temple was laid for the Delhi general election. It will be used again in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Until then, we hope that” Ram Rajya “literally arrives,” it said.

The Congress Party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslims (AIMIM) also asked questions about the announcement of the Ram Temple Trust.

