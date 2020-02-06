Advertisement

With Netflix, users can now turn off automatic play of episodes and trailers.

Episodes are played automatically when you end a television program and the next episode is played without user input.

Autoplay trailers are displayed when surfing the service. For example, if you move the mouse pointer over a program or a movie on a television, a trailer or a scene will be played on the screen.

Advertisement

You can now disable both of these settings by signing in to your Netflix account online. After logging in, go to the “Manage Profiles” area, click the user profile you want to change, and uncheck either “Automatically play next episode of a series on all devices” or “Automatically play preview” while You surf on all devices. ‘

Once you have deactivated it, you can reactivate it in the same way.

The Verge notes that sometimes the settings don’t take effect immediately, so you have to switch to a different user profile and then your own to force them to work.

It’s not a big change, but if you’ve found the trailers to be distracting or trying to curb your binge watching, they may be helpful.

Source: Netflix Via: The Verge

Advertisement