With Netflix, users can turn off automatic preview playback

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) – Netflix gives you more control over what you see on its platform.

The company announced on Twitter that it will allow viewers to disable automatic preview playback.

Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much.

We heard the feedback loud and clear – members can now control whether or not they can preview auto-play on Netflix. Here’s how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab

– Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020

When a user logs on to Netflix, a preview of the program presented is played immediately. If you scan too slowly on the streaming site, a preview will be played for each selection you land on.

When users end an episode in a TV series, the next episode automatically plays.

Netflix prompts you to open the help page to disable the feature. Learn how to turn off automatic preview playback and episode auto playback.

