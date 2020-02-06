Advertisement

Netflix today announced the launch of a new switch that allows Netflix users to turn off autoplay preview. This has been a controversial feature of Netflix for years.

When you browse Netflix, the service previews the content that you stopped on. This usually includes a trailer. To date, Netflix has offered no option to disable these previews.

However, you can now deactivate them by opening Netflix, selecting your profile, selecting playback settings and deactivating “Automatically play preview while surfing on all devices”.

Advertisement

Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much.

We heard the feedback loud and clear – members can now control whether or not they can preview auto-play on Netflix. Here’s how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab

– Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020

Changing the setting prevents content from playing while you switch between different shows and movies. The setting must be activated for each profile as it is not account-wide.

Advertisement