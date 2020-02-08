Advertisement

Netflix has become a way of life for binge watchers and film fans. A monthly subscription gives you a rotating selection of films and TV shows and access to all their original shows and films. That is very different from 20 years ago, when Netflix sent DVDs by post. However, one function annoys many viewers: the automatic preview function.

Now that Netflix has established itself as a streaming giant, people love to overtake Stranger Things, Bojack Horseman, The Irishman and even old shows. There is so much content that the streamer decided to play trailers automatically as you scroll through the menu. Fortunately, they heard the complaints and changed their policies.

Why people complain about automatic preview on Netflix

The larger Netflix, the longer it took to scroll through all menus with possible available content. Although the menu designers might have planned to give you more information about a show or movie by playing an automatic preview, for many users it only makes noise and distracts you from the other options.

Sarah Hollowell wrote: “My entire kingdom for a way to turn off autoplay while I browse Netflix. Most of the time I just mute the TV until I find out what I want, but I can’t even read the description on anything without Netflix saying, “Oh, have you had this for .2 seconds?” So you want to watch it? Okay, we’ll play it for you. “

Charlotte A. Cavatica complained: “IT STRESSES ME.”

Netflix responds to autoplay complaints

On Thursday, February 6, Netflix responded directly to Hollowell’s tweet in a quote tweet with their response. They gave viewers the choice of how to navigate through the menus and shared the link directly to the options.

The editor of Them was happy with this news:

Hollowell also responded with an X-Men: First Class gift from Xavier (James McAvoy) and said, “I’ve never felt such power before.”

How to disable the autoplay function

TV Guide followed the Netflix link and published instructions for turning off automatic preview trailers. You must do it in a web browser. It does not work via your TV or telephone apps. Click on “manage profiles” and select a profile

Netflix menu | Netflix

A new check box appears next to the words “Examples of automatic playback while browsing on all devices.” Clear the check box and repeat for all your profiles.

Mashable editor and writer Chris Taylor said that this freedom actually encouraged him to discover more content:

Update: I am surfing on @netflix for much longer than with autoplay trailers. Find more shows and movies. Explore more categories. And even watch a trailer occasionally, if I want.

– Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) 7 February 2020

A bonus Netflix function

Netflix has also given users the option to disable a much less controversial feature, the automatic playback of the next episode. Most Netflix users are binge watchers and therefore want to watch multiple episodes of a show in a row. However, the “Manage Profiles” menu also contains a check box to end autoplaying and watch programs one by one.

Writer Adam Christopher pointed out that for people who like to view delivery credits, this feature is also a plus:

Wow. As indicated by @ek_johnston, and with which you can disable automatic previews, if you have set your Netflix to disable automatic play of the following episodes, the credits will no longer be squeezed into a microscopic box in the corner of the screen! The credits PLAY UNHEADED!

– Adam Christopher (@ghostfinder) 7 February 2020

Author EK Johnson also recommends both functions:

Netflix has also made it possible to disable autoplay of both previews AND the episode of a series, so make sure you take care of it. (This is under ‘manage profiles’ in your web browser.)

– European Championships Johnston (@ek_johnston) 6 February 2020

Betty Bowers sees this as an end to “Netflix attacks you with an annoying machine gun barrage of autoplay previews.”

Rainer Ebbers calls this “a wake-up call for technology.”

However, user @ TJF588 noted that while this auto play in the main menu turns off, you are still stuck with video when you select a show. “When I click on the show menu (Play, Episodes, Rating, all that), it still plays the episode automatically, while still looking only at the menus,” she writes. “That’s even worse, so fix it too!”

