Buffalo Sabers defenders Colin Miller (33) and Troy Terry (61) of Anaheim Ducks clash during the second round of an NHL hockey game on February 9, 2020, in Buffalo, New York (AP Photo / Jeffrey T. Barnes) ,

Buffalo Sabers goalie Jonas Johansson (34) is screened by an Anaheim Ducks player during the second round of an NHL hockey game on February 9, 2020, in Buffalo, New York (AP Photo / Jeffrey T. Barnes).

Buffalo Sabers defender Rasmus Dahlin (26) runs during the second round of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Buffalo, New York (AP Photo / Jeffrey T. Barnes).

Buffalo Sabers goalkeeper Jonas Johansson (34) saves in the second round of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Buffalo, New York (AP Photo / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Anaheim Ducks striker Jakob Silfverberg (33) celebrates his goal in the first game of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabers on February 9, 2020 in Buffalo, New York (AP Photo / Jeffrey T. Barnes).



Anaheim Ducks striker Ryan Getzlaf (15) runs during the first round of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabers on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Buffalo, New York (AP Photo / Jeffrey T. Barnes).

Anaheim Ducks goalkeeper Ryan Miller held a parade in the first round of an NHL game against Buffalo Sabers on Sunday February 9, 2020 in Buffalo, New York (AP Photo / Jeffrey T. Barnes). Advertisement

Jeff Skinner (53) and Anaheim Ducks defender Korbinian Holzer (5) fight for the puck in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, February 9, 2020 (AP Photo / Jeffrey T. Barnes))

Buffalo Sabers striker Johan Laesson (22) and Anaheim Ducks defender Brandan Guhle (2) fight in the first round of an NHL hockey game on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Buffalo, New York (AP Photo / Jeffrey T. Barnes) for the position.

Buffalo Sabers striker Johan Larsson (22) and Anaheim Ducks striker Devin Shore (29) chase the puck in the first round of an NHL hockey game on February 9, 2020 in Buffalo, New York (AP Photo / Jeffrey T. Barnes).



Anaheim Ducks goalkeeper John Gibson (36) wears a mask that pays tribute to late Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant before an NHL hockey game against Buffalo Sabers on February 9, 2020, in Buffalo, NY (AP Photo / Jeffrey T Barnes)

BUFFALO, NY – The Ducks scored three goals in six strikes in the first 12 minutes of the game and tried the rest of the afternoon to secure a 3-2 win for goalkeeper Ryan Miller on his return to Buffalo for a Sunday matinee at KeyBank secure center.

It looked almost too easy for the Ducks when Jakob Silfverberg, Ryan Getzlaf and Nick Ritchie Miller gave them a 3-0 lead over the listless Sabers. Miller had little work in the opening phase, but the ducks failed to make the game an outlier.

Troy Terry took a penalty that could have extended the Ducks’ lead to 4-0 at 5:52 p.m. The Sabers’ Lawrence Pilut was whistled for hooking Terry to disrupt his chance of scoring an outlier. Terry’s penalty bounced off goalkeeper Jonas Johansson’s leg.

Buffalo scored a rally within 3-2 after goals from Johan Larsson in the first and Rasmus Dahlin (power game) in the second. The Sabers started the third round by badly playing the ducks in 9-3, and that didn’t include a few shots from the goal post.

The ducks went into the first four games of their five-game journey with a 2-0-0 record. Miller was on target for a February 1 win over the Kings and an overtime loss on Friday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. John Gibson was on the net for a shootout win over Ottawa and an OT loss against Montreal.

More on this in this report.

Get your mask broken by a wrister, still remains in the game to steal the second shot.

Ryan 👏 Miller 👏 pic.twitter.com/VYU6iVED90

– Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 9, 2020

The rush of Del Zotto

Steel’s vision

The goal of Silfy # LetsGoDucks pic.twitter.com/VvkP6eaZzv

– Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 9, 2020

