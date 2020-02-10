Advertisement

A few hours later Brad Pitt won an Academy Award for Once Upon a Time … on Sunday, the film star made a victory round at the annual Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills. Pitt accepted congratulations from Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Pitt hugged Spike Lee– in a purple jacket and matching sunglasses – and took out his cell phone to show the filmmaker an internet video. And then the crowd of partygoers broke up for an old friend of Pitt –Geena Davis, the Thelma & Louise star who had thanked Pitt hours before in his acceptance speech for giving his first real Hollywood break.

“Brad,” Davis said lovingly, before giving the actor a huge hug – a sweet reunion nearly 30 years after the two appeared on the screen together in the classic Ridley Scott movie. Pitt held Davis’ hand while congratulating her former co-star. “I want you to meet my daughter,” Davis said before joining J.D. van Thelma & Louise to a new generation.

All over the party, Billie Eilish– turned into a black sequin ensemble and sunglasses – huddled in a banquet with Timothée Chalamet. Al Pacino held court with a consequence close by, several feet away Donatella Versace, in a shiny mermaid-green dress, and her handsome date. Robert de Niro collected a martini from a waiter while Ray Romano accepted a tray with In-N-Out citizens from a passing server.

Inside the specially designed space behind the Wallis Annenberg Center, Amazon C.E.O. Jeff Bezos standing in line at the bar. A partygoer remarked dryly: “Nice to see Bezos waiting in line like everyone else.” Close to, Whitney Cummings inquired bewildered Ryan Murphy that people make millions of dollars from podcasts. Joni Mitchell sat with Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor. Martin Scorsese greeted Patricia Clarkson with a giant hug. Hailey Baldwin enjoyed an In-N-Out burger. Tom Ford was deeply in conversation with Schitt’s Creek maker and star Then Levy—Both men in thick glasses. A few meters away, filmmaker Jojo Rabbit Taika Waititi stepped outside with his Oscar to cheer loudly from the waiting balcony.

Within the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Justin Bishop

Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Leslie Mann and Sofía Vergara

Jon Hamm and Nick Offerman hung on the photobooth, in what an admiring passer-by called a ‘dream man with the face off’. Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Mannand Judd Apatow. Katie Couric was so excited about a photo on with Pod Save America host Jon Lovett that she threw a leg over his chest. Kerry Washington and Ciara admired each other’s strange couture mutually. Lin-Manuel Miranda greeted Monica Lewinsky, while Kylie Jenner posed for a photo with her sister Kim Kardashian. Pedro Almodovar, Sandy Powell and Antonio Banderas sat comfortably together in a banquet.

