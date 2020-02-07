Advertisement

There are vegans and animal rights activists, then there are Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara. Phoenix, who once called animal consumption ‘absurd and barbaric’, told vegan documentaries Earthling and Dominion, with a leading role in a PETA commercial and an advertisement for Mercy For Animals. He recently fought behind the scenes to force all award shows to become vegan, which worked according to The Hollywood Reporter: the Golden Globes are now completely vegan.

Rooney has taken her veganism to the next level by choosing to wear animal products. That led her to create HIRAETH, a vegan fashion line that focuses on “a new generation of conscious women who value quality and design but don’t want to compromise on their ethical beliefs.” But you don’t have to be a vegan to enjoy her company’s clothing. “Our goal is to introduce another high-quality option, whether you are looking for animal-free products or not,” Mara told Coveteur. “You don’t have to be a vegan to wear our stuff. We really want the clothing to stand on its own. And then we can hopefully introduce people [to vegan clothing] who have never really thought about it.”

In 2019, the couple led a march in West Hollywood, California, in memory of the 9th National Animal Rights Day. As per VegNews, participants “held the bodies of pigs, chickens, lambs, and other farm animals who died in factory farms and other places that massively produce animals for human consumption.” Phoenix and Mara are serious.

