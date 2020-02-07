Advertisement

The Los Angeles Lakers have hardly taken any major steps in the NBA trading period, but adding more players remains a possibility. They will be J.R. Smith and Darren Collison elaborate, two names that in the past have been linked to purple and gold.

Marc Stein from the New York Times reported that the Lakers are planning to work out the experienced duo after not taking any steps on the trading deadline. There were various goals linked to the Lakers such as Marcus Morris and Andre Iguodala. But with limited resources, Los Angeles could not achieve anything.

However, it should be noted that the Lakers said they would just try to improve through transactions. Kyle Kuzma was the center of attention for months, but Los Angeles kept the 24-year-old ahead. The good news is that he will stay until the end of the 2019-20 NBA season, but his playing time is questionable.

That can all depend on how impressed the Lakers are from Smith, Collison or anyone else they plan to train. Of the two, Collison must take the lead by being signed first. Los Angeles needs another playmaker, a natural point guard who can help LeBron James relieve play duties. But if the Lakers are planning to get it, they have to do it quickly. The Crosstown Los Angeles Clippers are also interested in getting the 32-year-old veteran guard, NBA.com reported.

Smith, on the other hand, could also be a wise addition. There is no doubt that he can score and defend, something that can help the Lakers in many ways. It would also reunite him with James, a former teammate of his with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, if the Lakers still want to get Collison and / or Smith, they must delete someone from the active roster. Los Angeles has 17 players on the active list. A potential candidate may be DeMarcus Cousins, someone who has not played at all this season due to an ACL injury. If not, one of the vets could get the pink slip. All in all, the Lakers must free up at least one selection space to add another player.

